Globo sets changes and hammers out on Sunday’s new schedule

THE Globe he hit the hammer and defined how his new schedule on Sundays will be. From the end of January, the network will make changes with the debut of three reality shows: The Voice+, The Masked Singer Brazil and BBB22.

The news on Sunday afternoons on the Rio channel will start on January 23rd. On this day, the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil will go live, which will have the reinforcement of Priscilla Alcantara and Tatá Werneck in the team.

Globo bets on The Masked Singer

According to information obtained by the entertain, the masked reality had its duration increased and will occupy the range from 15:50 to 18:00, staying more than two hours in the air.

The program run by Ivete Sangalo is a bet by Globo to fill the “hole” left in the grid with the departure of football. Without the rights to broadcast the main state tournaments, the network will no longer have games on Sunday afternoons until April, when the Brazilian Championship starts.

The Masked Singer, then, was scheduled to stop the football that will be broadcast on Record in the band from 4pm to 6pm. Furthermore, the reality will serve to reinforce the broadcaster’s cash who ran out of football at the beginning of the year. The sponsorship quotas were sold for amounts that reach R$ 26 million.

BBB22 later

On the same day, but at night, there will be the BBB22. Unlike last year’s edition, which went live around 10:45 pm, this year the program will go back to the old days and start later, at 23:25. The reason for the change is that Fantástico is being shown from 8:30 pm. In 2021, the electronic journal started at 8 pm.

New in The Voice

On January 30th, The Voice+ will arrive to complete the Sunday grid. The reality show with elderly participants will air between 2:30 pm and 3:50 pm. Thereby, André Marques will make a double with Ivete Sangalo.

In addition, the program will have a new feature. Globo hired Thaís Fersoza to join the attraction’s team. Back on TV after five years, the actress will act as a behind-the-scenes presenter of the reality.

Globo’s new schedule on Sundays will be as follows:

12:30 – Maximum Temperature

2:30 pm – The Voice+

3:50 pm – The Masked Singer Brazil

18:00 – Sunday with Huck

8:30 pm – Fantastic

23:25 – BBB22

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ