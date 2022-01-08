GloboNews presenter cries live in an interview with a doctor who lost a daughter to Covid-19 – Zoeira

During an interview about vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, journalist Aline Midlej was moved when talking to the doctor Rodolfo Aparecido da Silva, who lost 7-year-old daughter Alicia to coronavirus in January 2021. The presenter remembered her niece, who is the same age, and cried live in the Jornal das 10 am this Thursday (6).

“I’m sorry about your report. My niece is your daughter’s age. Sorry,” Aline said, her voice cracking and she couldn’t hold back her tears. A few seconds later, she was back in conversation with the specialist.

What a beautiful, strong, haughty, courageous and necessary testimony from Dr. Rodolfo, a front-line doctor in the fight against covid and who lost his 7-year-old daughter to the disease. The emotion, the crying of the @AlineMidlej it is the cry of all of us. Let’s vaccinate the children, let’s save LIVES. pic.twitter.com/1HCorBdPYq — Rodrigo (Toothpick) Cebrian (@rodcebrian) January 7, 2022

The images went viral and internet users commented on the news. “What a beautiful, strong, courageous and necessary testimony from Dr. Rodolfo, a doctor on the front line of the fight against covid and who lost his daughter. The emotion, Aline’s cry is the cry of all of us”, wrote a follower on Twitter.

“If the pain seems immeasurable just by listening, I can’t even imagine what this father is feeling,” recorded another.

“We cry together,” says Aline Midlej

In her column on g1, Aline Midlej commented this Friday (7) on the timing of emotion. She spoke about the importance of the vaccine for children and criticized the speech by President Jair Bolsonaro, who asked that the deaths of children by Covid be questioned.

We cry together. Me, he, a majority in the country, that feels. We are the majority. We cry for the deaths, for the helplessness but also for being reminded that we cannot succumb, that there is resistance in the form of real people

She talks about the doctor’s strength and comments that “above the darkness, there is the light of Dr. Rodolfo, Alicia’s father, who illuminated hope in many of us. He rescued a force lost in the labyrinth of so much mismanagement”.