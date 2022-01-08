GM CEO says first edition Silverado RST electric pickup sold out in 12 minutes

As of Wednesday (1/5), just 12 minutes after the new Silverado was unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), the first RST edition of the electric pickup had sold out. The information was given to Bloomberg by GM CEO Mary Barra.

“The reception has been great. The first edition of RST sold out in 12 minutes and reservations are still coming. So, we’re super excited about the response we’re getting,” said Barra. While the basic version will cost US$ 39,900 (something above R$ 226,000, not considering differences in taxes or fees), the first edition RST version had its price announced at US$ 105 thousand (close to R$ 596 thousand).

High demand for electric pickup trucks

However, there is an important detail in this revelation of success with super fast sales of the truck. Barra did not reveal how many units are part of the first edition of the electric Chevrolet Silverado RST 2024. In other words, she could be talking about tens, hundreds or even thousands of pickup trucks.

Despite this, it is important to keep in mind that Silverado has always been a very traditional vehicle and of great importance in the light truck market. What’s more, there’s the fact of the current high demand for electric pickup trucks.

Just remember that Ford recently had to suspend new orders for the F-150 Lightning, which had reached 200,000 reservations. The assembler, even, should increase the production of the pickup, going to 150 thousand units of F-150 Lightning per year in 2023.

