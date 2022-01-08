Gods Will Fall is free on the Epic Games Store

The game brings a good dose of challenges and epic fights against vengeful gods

After spending several days distributing the latest Tomb Raider game trilogy for free, the Epic Games Store now offers a new one. free game: Gods Will Fall. The hack’n’slash published by Deep Silver can be added to all accounts on the platform until 13:00 GMT on January 13th.

Also available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Steam, Gods Will Fall was developed by the studio Clever Beans and presents a adventure in which the player is humanity’s last hope. Strictly single-player, the title lets you choose between character classes with unique abilities that share a single mission: to destroy the reigning gods that cause misery in the world.

On Metacritic, the game has an average rating of 70 on its PC version, with among its main criticisms the graphic quality and technical issues that hinder the gameplay. The praised parts are the great challenge provided by procedurally generated mazes and the artistic direction transmitted by the creators.

Epic Games Store has already revealed next free title

When the free distribution period for Gods Will Fall comes to an end, the Epic Games Store will now offer the strategy game Galactic Civilizations III. Available between January 13th and 20th, the game was previously offered by the company, which is giving users a new chance to add it to their collections.



Developed by Stardock Entertainment, the game describes a scenario in which humanity discovers overnight that it is not alone in the universe. It’s up to you to choose your faction — humans, drengin, and altarians, among others — and create a true intergalactic empire through complex management system.

Recently, the Epic Games Store promoted its year-end festivities where free games were offered every day. Among the games offered by the company were names like Moving Out, Salt and Sanctuary, Control and Prey — all of them also available for purchase in the store’s catalogue.

