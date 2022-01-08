Golden Globe will not be broadcast live

× Photo: Disclosure/Golden Globes/Facebook

The Golden Globes ceremony, which takes place this Sunday (9) in Los Angeles, will not be broadcast live – not even over the internet.

The information was released by the organization of the award on Thursday night (6).

“This year’s event will be a private event and will not be broadcast live.” said the organization.

“We will provide real-time updates on the winners on the Golden Globes website and on our social networks.”

In a press release, organizers attributed the decision to Covid’s new peak in the United States.

Those who attend the ceremony, which will not have an audience, will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test.

In May of last year, the American broadcaster NBC announced that it would not be showing the next awards ceremony. The 2021 show, which was hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, had the lowest ratings since it began airing on NBC in the 1990s – reported American CNN.

The private ceremony will begin at 6 pm in Los Angeles (11 pm in Brasília).

In the Best Film (Drama) category, the nominees this year are Belfast, CODA (At the Heart’s Rhythm), Dune, King Richard: Creating Champions and Attack of the Dogs.