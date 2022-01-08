Golden Globe without live broadcast and with private ceremony marks beginning of awards | Movie theater

This Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be private, with no live broadcasts, organizers said, as they prepare a scaled-down, red-carpet event following a controversy last year.

“Attack of the Dogs” and “Belfast” lead the nominations, with seven each, and the winners will be announced online.

Last year, the NBC network withdrew from televising the event after criticism by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which voted to vote for the annual film and television awards — one of the biggest awards events ever of the Oscars.

Golden Globe 2022 Announces Award Nominees

The HFPA has been criticized for a lack of racial diversity among its members, and critics have raised questions about the close nature of its members’ relationships with film studios, questioning whether they may have influenced the choices of nominees and winners.

In October, the HFPA said it had invited 21 new members, six of them black. Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes last month.

Nominees include Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci”, Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”, Will Smith for “King Richard”, Kristen Stewart for “Spencer” and Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.