Google Scores New Patent Defeat Against US Audio Company | Technology

A US trade court has banned Google from importing products that violate the smart speaker patents from the audio company Sonos.

The International Trade Commission upheld August decision that Google’s audio products infringed five patents and banned the company from importing “networked speakers” and devices that can control them, such as cell phones and laptops.

According to The New York Times, Sonos alleges that its patents have been infringed on devices such as the Google Home speaker, Pixel mobile phone, Pixelbook computer and Chromecast streaming device.

The decision of last Thursday (6) says that Google won’t be barred from importing products it has reworked to avoid infringing patents. A Google spokesman said he doesn’t expect the decision to affect his ability to import or sell products.

“We will seek further analysis and continue to defend against Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property,” the company said.

Sonos General Counsel Eddie Lazarus called the decision a general victory and said Google’s products still infringe patents despite attempts to build around them.

The two companies have been involved in a global war over multi-channel audio technology since 2020, which includes lawsuits in the US, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Sonos regulatory document.