Google violated Sonos patents and will have to change products

The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) banned, on Thursday (6), the Google to import and sell some phones, laptops and speakers made abroad. The products in question infringe 5 patents technology company, according to a 2-year investigation into the intellectual property dispute.

While the ITC ruling does not specify the prohibited devices, the case involves Google products with sound systems, including Nest Hub, Nest Wifi, Pixel smartphones and Pixelbook laptops.

The commission is a quasi-judicial body that decides commercial cases and can block the importation of goods that violate patents. Decisions can be reversed by the US president, but that rarely happens.

Google has 60 days to implement pre-approved software changes to avoid banning more devices. The company disagrees with the decision, but already changed settings and functionalities devices to ensure there are no disruptions to the products used by customers or their ability to sell and import devices.

Google’s business is unlikely to be widely affected as the company’s main revenue comes from online advertising. Even the impact of the import ban is limited, as the brand’s newest products use different technologies.

patent infringement

Devices like Google’s Nest Hub may be affected by the decision. (Source: Google/Reproduction)Source: Google/Reproduction

The commission upheld a court ruling last August in which Google was found guilty of violating the 1930 Tariff Act. The law is intended to prevent unfair competition through actions such as importing products that infringe patents, trademarks or copyrights from United States.

Five Sonos patents were violated by Google, according to the agency:

system and method for synchronizing operations between a plurality of independently clocked digital data processing devices;

task distribution system comprising a plurality of devices that must perform actions in sync;

multi-channel pairing on a media system capable of grouping individual network-capable playback devices (players);

connecting the playback device to operate in secure WLAN;

method and apparatus for adjusting volume levels in a multizone system.

Sonos press release

In a statement, Sonos appreciated the US agency’s decision. The company claims that Google can even work around the patents that have been infringed, but that can be a lot of work and, in the end, a simple solution to solve the problem would be to pay royalties.

“It’s a possibility that Google will be able to degrade or eliminate product features in a way that bypasses the import ban that the ITC has imposed. import, its products will still infringe many dozens of Sonos patents, its irregularities will persist and the damages owed to Sonos will continue to accumulate,” the company said. “Alternatively, Google can — as other companies have done — pay fair royalties for technologies it has misappropriated,” according to Sonos.