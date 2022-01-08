Government of Rio maintains Sapucaí, but already discards street blocks







Samba school parades in Sapucaí, Rio Photo: Alexandre Macieira/Riotur

The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed this Saturday, 8, that the carnival in Sapucaí is maintained. The trend, however, is for the carnival of street blocks to be suspended throughout the state, since, in this case, there is no way to carry out a sanitary control, with the adoption of protocols – whether testing or requiring a complete vaccination schedule .

On Friday, 7th, the government of Rio had already recommended the cancellation of traditional street blocks across the state, due to the increase in cases of covid-19.

The street parades in the city of Rio had already been canceled by the city’s mayor, Eduardo Pais (PSD), on Wednesday, 5. Several other municipalities in the state, such as Niterói and Maricá, also ruled out street carnival in 2022.

“It is not possible to decide on an event that will take place in two months’ time in light of the momentary epidemiological scenario. New meetings should take place to support the decision of the State Department of Health (SES)”, said, in a note, the government.

Also on Friday, at a meeting with the Technical Advisory Group for Public Health Events, technicians from the secretariat discussed the epidemiological scenario of covid-19 in the state and the possibilities of establishing sanitary protocols in closed events.

The minutes of the meeting with the advisory board are being prepared and will be forwarded to the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, to assist in decision-making with state surveillance.

Some cities where parades are traditional, such as Salvador, have already announced the cancellation of screenings for the next carnival due to the covid-19 pandemic. In Rio, for now, the parades are still planned, but they may be canceled if the health authorities recommend it. Two large blocks in Rio (the Bloco da Preta, created by Preta Gil, and the Banda de Ipanema) have already decided not to parade.