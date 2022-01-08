Graphs reveal lethality of Ômicron, Delta and other Covid-19 variants

Information collected by the Our World In Data website addresses the risks of different variants of Covid-19; Brazil faces cases of Delta and Ômicron

The information collected and disclosed on the Our World In Data platform (Our World in Data, in Portuguese) allows us to understand the seriousness and spread of Covid-19 variants in different countries around the world.

Like other nations, Brazil is currently facing the spread of the Ômicron mutation. It is estimated that 58% of sequencing carried out in the country denounce the Ômicron variant, against 42% for Delta. In Florianópolis, 102 cases were identified until Monday (3).

Deaths in South Africa and the UK

The graph below the image shows the number of deaths recorded in the countries of South Africa (left) and the United Kingdom (right). Above is the number of cases documented in countries during different waves of Covid-19 strains.

Both the Alpha and Delta variants caused a significant increase in deaths during their outbreaks. In both countries, however, the same increase was not seen with propagation of the Ômicron strain – initial studies show lower lethality of this variant. There was also the advance of vaccination.

Delta

Although the first cases were identified in India in November 2020, Delta variant cases only started to grow in March 2021, reaching a peak in June 2021. The graphs show a drop in cases from the end of November.

The chart below shows data from Germany, India, Canada, United States, France and United Kingdom. In Santa Catarina, community transmission of this mutation was confirmed on August 19, 2021. At that time, 26 transmissions had been recorded in Santa Catarina soil.

Higher viral load (responsible for more severe forms of the disease), greater transmissibility than previous variants and replication in the upper respiratory tract are Delta’s hallmarks. The first factor is responsible for the increased lethality of the disease, published studies show.

micron

After Delta’s advance, it was Ômicron’s turn to gain ground. While Brazil registered the first case, the variant exploded in European countries in the months of November and December. Faster than the “sister strains”, this new mutation causes fewer hospitalizations.

According to information compiled by Agência Brasil, six preliminary studies suggested that Ômicron is easier to invade the upper airways, but less capable of infecting the lungs, which may explain its greater capacity for infection and lower lethality.

The number of registered cases in Florianópolis reached the mark of 102 last Monday (3). She is singled out as the main responsible for the current outbreak of cases registered in Santa Catarina.

Data from this Wednesday (5) shows that the most contagious mutation of Covid-19 has become dominant in four of the seven countries analyzed. In the UK, 96% of sequencing denounce Ômicron infection.

Dominance is seen in France (80%) and the United States (80%). In Brazil, the preponderance is a little smaller: 58% of sequencing of the Ômicron variant, against 42% of Delta. The Delta variant remains prevalent in some countries. There are 60% of sequencing in Canada, 61% in India and 86% in Germany, for example.