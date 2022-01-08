Grupo Moreno anticipates payment to creditors for this Thursday, the 6th

THE Moreno Group announced the advance payment to creditors for this Thursday, January 6th. The group, which is in judicial recovery since 2019, got financing with investors, which allowed for the payment of creditors and the withdrawal of judicial reorganization in advance.

THE recuperation plan of the company provided for the payment of 1 billion reais to creditors within a period of up to 3 years.

According to the company, the good result of the 2021/22 crop and the success in financing made it possible to anticipate this payment to creditors.

To reach the figure of 1 billion, the company used approximately 40% of this amount from its own resources, financed another 40% with the financial market, and the remaining 20% ​​came from anticipation of exports via trading.

This successful combination of efforts allowed the settlement of almost 100% of the company’s credits, including credits excluded from the judicial recovery, but which adhered to the payment methods agreed in the Group’s recovery plan, approved in court about a year ago.

It is one of the first times that a “exit financing”, widely used in the United States, which will allow the company to pay creditors, refinance part of its debt and get out of judicial recovery in advance.

From now on the Moreno Group starts a new cycle based on its new mission, vision and values ​​in search of its consolidation and repositioning of its brand.

“THE Moreno Group thanks all creditors for their cooperation during the judicial reorganization and reinforces its commitment to keep everyone informed of developments related to compliance with the Recuperation plan”, he states in a note sent to the NewspaperCana.

