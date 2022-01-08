GTA 6 will be announced in 2022, says source who gets everything right at Rockstar Games

According to the source, the long-awaited announcement of GTA 6 will be made soon

GTA V was released in 2013 and since then, the game has been taken by critics and at the same time praise, mainly for its online version. With several updates for audience entertainment a new Grand Theft Auto franchise could be close to being announced by Rockstar Games. Long awaited, according to the Addicts portal, GTA 6 may be announced later this year.

According to Rockstar’s big leaker and information leaker, TezFunz2, the company may be ready to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 In the next months. TezFunz2 is one of the most respected leakers when it comes to Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto. Likewise, leaker has made this claim on the GTA Forum, in an area of ​​the site dedicated to discussing GTA 6 rumors and information.

TezFunz2 wrote, “The new year is practically given to the announcement of the next headline. Following Rockstar’s pattern with great titles, the release is expected a year later.” According to Tez’s statement, this isn’t about releasing a remaster or a new version of an existing game, meaning it’s something big at the level of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

After Rockstar’s founder surprisingly talked about GTA 6, according to ACCNGT, an insider who brought up a lot of advance information about games like Star Wars Eclipse also recently revealed new information about the game, however, it left fans dismayed.

“Some people don’t understand how chaotic game development is. I think it will be a disappointment to a lot of people in some ways (of course not with the chart). If the game is announced this year or early in 2022, we might be really worried.” said the leaker.