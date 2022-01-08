Gustavo Marins stars in an unbelievable bid in the victory against Castanhal for Copinha

The duel against Castanhal-PA, won by Grêmio 2-0, with goals from Kauan Kelvin and Gustavo Martins, classified the team and, in addition, was the scene of good moves. But none of the plays surpassed what Captain Gustavo Marins did. In an unusual move, the defender almost scored a goal to be remembered for years to come.

At the 33-minute mark of the complementary stage, Grêmio was winning the game 1-0, but they had been under persistent pressure from the Japiim team, which had been looking for a draw.

However, after a good move trying to exchange passes in the offensive midfield, one of Castanhal’s players tried a touch of effect later on and defender Gustavo Marins, from Grêmio, intervened in the bid.

However, what no one expected happened. The defender, who just arrived kicking the ball out of the way, caught goalkeeper Xandão out of goal. The ball traveled through the air, bounced on the lawn, already inside the penalty area, and passed the crossbar. Unbelievable. The Grêmio captain almost did not score a historic goal. Check out the video below:

Grêmio suffers from fireworks and provocations before playing with Corinthians

On social media, many fans commented that the move was nothing more than a simple kick that almost resulted in a goal. And the athlete confirmed this in a post-game interview with SporTV.

It would be epic. This is Copinha, every day bringing something new and incredible for all football lovers.

Grêmio has a new appointment this Sunday for Copinha

This Sunday (9), Tricolor returns to the field for the biggest youth competition in Brazilian football to face the XV Jaú, at 4:30 pm, in the third and final round of the first phase.

Imortal is already classified for the knockouts, but should take the duel seriously, as they are looking for a good balance of goals to take some advantage in the aftermath of the dispute.

XV de Jaú x Grêmio for Copinha

When: Sunday, January 9th

Time: 4:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú – São Paulo

Broadcast: SportTV

You can check the post-game of this duel between XV de Jaú x Grêmio for the Copa São Paulo here on Portal do Gremista.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like TikTok, twitter, Instagram and Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram