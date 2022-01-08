Half back to be voted best of the match by Corinthians in Copinha; attacker is the worst

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Half back to be voted best of the match by Corinthians in Copinha; attacker is the worst 7 Views

The Corinthians Under-20 team confirmed the classification for the second phase of Copinha 2022 last Friday. Timãozinho beat River, from Piauí, by 2-0 and confirmed the six points within their bracket. The classification, of course, was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, of the my helm.

the midfielder William Biro, who had already been considered the best of the match in Timão’s debut, was once again elected the most voted on the field by Fiel after reaching an average of 8.8. Due to the excellent performance in the first game, Biro started as a starter and was responsible for several of the great arrivals of Corinthians in the opponent’s defense field – the player, in fact, was highly praised by the fans in the nets.

The podium is completed by two attackers already known by the Corinthians fans. With appearances on the first team, Rodrigo Balcony and Felipe Augusto reached averages of 7.9 and 7.7, respectively. Varanda, who was loaned by Timão in 2021, returned to the club precisely to compete in Copinha. Both attackers were extremely participative in the victory of Alvinegra and were responsible for the goals of the triumph of Timon.

already the attacker Giovane, one of the good names of the Under-20 team, ended up not drawing Fiel’s attention in the duel against River. The athlete had few arrivals in the first half of the game. With that, coach Diogo Siston chose to replace him with Rodrigo Varanda in the second half of the match.

With the classification already confirmed, Corinthians returns to the field next Monday. The Parque São Jorge team ends the first phase of the competition against São José, at 20:00.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders
Alan Gobetti SilvaAlan Gobetti
Average rating: 7.1
Ratings received: 222
Leonardo Mana HernandesLeo Mana
Average rating: 6.3
Ratings received: 226
João Victor TornichGerman
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 218
Robert Renan Alves BarbosaRobert Renan
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 219
Luis Gustavo da Silva Machado DuarteLuis Mandaca
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 220
Reginaldo de Lima Nunes JuniorReginaldo
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 221
Keven Vinicius Duarte SilvaKevin Vinicius
Average rating: 5.3
Ratings received: 218
Guilherme Sucigan Mafra CunhaWilliam Biro
match star
Average rating: 8.8
Ratings received: 248
Felipe Augusto da SilvaFelipe Augusto
Average rating: 7.7
Ratings received: 229
Matheus de Araújo AndradeMatheus Araújo
Average rating: 5.9
Ratings received: 224
Giovane Santana do NascimentoGiovane
Average rating: 5.1
Ratings received: 224
Reservations
Rodrigo Santos BalconyRodrigo Balcony
Average rating: 7.9
Ratings received: 229
José Vitor Ferreira da SilvaVitor
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 200
Arthur Sousa AraújoArthur Sousa
Average rating: 5.8
Ratings received: 196
Daniel Marcos Meira NovaesDaniel Mark
Average rating: 6.0
Ratings received: 197
Pedro Henrique Silva dos SantosPeter
Average rating: 7.1
Ratings received: 211
Riquelme Rodrigues MendesRickelme
Average rating: 5.7
Ratings received: 194
Technician
Diogo Rodrigues SistonDiogo Siston
Average rating: 7.0
Ratings received: 196
Referee
Gustavo Holanda Souza
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 167
Total votes: 4,059

*Fans’ notes registered until 01/08/2022 at 08:03. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of River-PI 0 x 2 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 01/08/2022 at 21:45.

See more at: Fans’ notes, Guilherme Biro, Copinha, Rodrigo Varanda and Felipe Augusto.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Paulinho scored more goals than the Corinthians top scorer in the last three seasons in which he played

Midfielder Paulinho, who restarts his career at Corinthians in 2022, has a recent past as …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved