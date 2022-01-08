Half back to be voted best of the match by Corinthians in Copinha; attacker is the worst

The Corinthians Under-20 team confirmed the classification for the second phase of Copinha 2022 last Friday. Timãozinho beat River, from Piauí, by 2-0 and confirmed the six points within their bracket. The classification, of course, was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, of the my helm.

the midfielder William Biro, who had already been considered the best of the match in Timão’s debut, was once again elected the most voted on the field by Fiel after reaching an average of 8.8. Due to the excellent performance in the first game, Biro started as a starter and was responsible for several of the great arrivals of Corinthians in the opponent’s defense field – the player, in fact, was highly praised by the fans in the nets.

The podium is completed by two attackers already known by the Corinthians fans. With appearances on the first team, Rodrigo Balcony and Felipe Augusto reached averages of 7.9 and 7.7, respectively. Varanda, who was loaned by Timão in 2021, returned to the club precisely to compete in Copinha. Both attackers were extremely participative in the victory of Alvinegra and were responsible for the goals of the triumph of Timon.

already the attacker Giovane, one of the good names of the Under-20 team, ended up not drawing Fiel’s attention in the duel against River. The athlete had few arrivals in the first half of the game. With that, coach Diogo Siston chose to replace him with Rodrigo Varanda in the second half of the match.

With the classification already confirmed, Corinthians returns to the field next Monday. The Parque São Jorge team ends the first phase of the competition against São José, at 20:00.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders Alan Gobetti

Average rating: 7.1

Ratings received: 222 Leo Mana

Average rating: 6.3

Ratings received: 226 German

Average rating: 6.6

Ratings received: 218 Robert Renan

Average rating: 6.7

Ratings received: 219 Luis Mandaca

Average rating: 6.7

Ratings received: 220 Reginaldo

Average rating: 6.6

Ratings received: 221 Kevin Vinicius

Average rating: 5.3

Ratings received: 218 William Biro

match star

Average rating: 8.8

Ratings received: 248 Felipe Augusto

Average rating: 7.7

Ratings received: 229 Matheus Araújo

Average rating: 5.9

Ratings received: 224 Giovane

Average rating: 5.1

Ratings received: 224 Reservations Rodrigo Balcony

Average rating: 7.9

Ratings received: 229 Vitor

Average rating: 6.2

Ratings received: 200 Arthur Sousa

Average rating: 5.8

Ratings received: 196 Daniel Mark

Average rating: 6.0

Ratings received: 197 Peter

Average rating: 7.1

Ratings received: 211 Rickelme

Average rating: 5.7

Ratings received: 194 Technician Diogo Siston

Average rating: 7.0

Ratings received: 196 Referee Gustavo Holanda Souza

Average rating: 5.5

Ratings received: 167 Total votes: 4,059

*Fans’ notes registered until 01/08/2022 at 08:03. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of River-PI 0 x 2 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 01/08/2022 at 21:45.

