Half back to be voted best of the match by Corinthians in Copinha; attacker is the worst

The Corinthians Under-20 team confirmed the classification for the second phase of Copinha 2022 last Friday. Timãozinho beat River, from Piauí, by 2-0 and confirmed the six points within their bracket. The classification, of course, was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, of the my helm.
the midfielder William Biro, who had already been considered the best of the match in Timão’s debut, was once again elected the most voted on the field by Fiel after reaching an average of 8.8. Due to the excellent performance in the first game, Biro started as a starter and was responsible for several of the great arrivals of Corinthians in the opponent’s defense field – the player, in fact, was highly praised by the fans in the nets.
The podium is completed by two attackers already known by the Corinthians fans. With appearances on the first team, Rodrigo Balcony and Felipe Augusto reached averages of 7.9 and 7.7, respectively. Varanda, who was loaned by Timão in 2021, returned to the club precisely to compete in Copinha. Both attackers were extremely participative in the victory of Alvinegra and were responsible for the goals of the triumph of Timon.
already the attacker Giovane, one of the good names of the Under-20 team, ended up not drawing Fiel’s attention in the duel against River. The athlete had few arrivals in the first half of the game. With that, coach Diogo Siston chose to replace him with Rodrigo Varanda in the second half of the match.
With the classification already confirmed, Corinthians returns to the field next Monday. The Parque São Jorge team ends the first phase of the competition against São José, at 20:00.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*
|Holders
|Alan Gobetti
Average rating: 7.1
Ratings received: 222
|Leo Mana
Average rating: 6.3
Ratings received: 226
|German
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 218
|Robert Renan
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 219
|Luis Mandaca
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 220
|Reginaldo
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 221
|Kevin Vinicius
Average rating: 5.3
Ratings received: 218
|William Biro
match star
Average rating: 8.8
Ratings received: 248
|Felipe Augusto
Average rating: 7.7
Ratings received: 229
|Matheus Araújo
Average rating: 5.9
Ratings received: 224
|Giovane
Average rating: 5.1
Ratings received: 224
|Reservations
|Rodrigo Balcony
Average rating: 7.9
Ratings received: 229
|Vitor
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 200
|Arthur Sousa
Average rating: 5.8
Ratings received: 196
|Daniel Mark
Average rating: 6.0
Ratings received: 197
|Peter
Average rating: 7.1
Ratings received: 211
|Rickelme
Average rating: 5.7
Ratings received: 194
|Technician
|Diogo Siston
Average rating: 7.0
Ratings received: 196
|Referee
|Gustavo Holanda Souza
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 167
|Total votes: 4,059
*Fans’ notes registered until 01/08/2022 at 08:03. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of River-PI 0 x 2 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 01/08/2022 at 21:45.
