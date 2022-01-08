“He was champion of Liberta, grabbing a lot”; Fla chooses ideal competitor for Diego Alves and goalkeeper can reach Gávea for free

Diego Alves he has been with Flamengom since 2017. The goalkeeper experienced ups and downs with the Mengão shirt, but he became an idol in 2019, when the team won almost every tournament he played. Thus, the wall gained respect and prestige with the fan of Mais Querido. However, last season, he did not do very well and came to be criticized by the fans.

For 2022, the Flemish leadership does not officially confirm it, not to create any fanfare, but is looking for a goalkeeper for the position. The idea is that there is a “stick” pass in a natural way, without forcing the bar. It is in this sense that the reporter Gustavo Henrique brought backstage information: Marcelo Grohe, ex-Grêmio, is in the CRF’s crosshairs.

“Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, 34 years old, is being watched by Flamengo. He has a contract with Al-Ittihad until the middle of the season”, said the Rubro-Negro sectorist.

The archer lived the peak of his career wearing the shirt of the Guild, where he was champion of Copa Libertadores da America, in 2017. A return to Brazil really can happen and Flamengo would be a great option, as they are looking for a new athlete in the position and the hiring would be very well accepted by the Rio club.

Grohe You can sign a pre-agreement with any other team and arrive for free.. He has not been sought out by Al-Ittihad until now and, therefore, speculations grow about his return to Brazilian football. Flamengo evaluates options before formalizing an official proposal to hire a new reinforcement.