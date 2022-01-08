Health confirms 5.8 thousand cases of Influenza in the DF; 89 patients have Covid co-infection | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) confirmed, this Thursday (6), that 5,805 people tested positive for Influenza A. Of those, 204 were infected with H3N2 , virus that has caused flu outbreaks in the country and in the world.

In addition, the folder has already registered 89 cases of co-infection by flu and Covid. The data gathers the diagnoses made by the public and private health networks.

DF patient with Covid and flu co-infection reports symptoms: ‘Headache, runny nose, fever and very tiredness’

With ‘explosion’ of Covid cases, DF does not foresee new restrictions to contain the pandemic

According to the folder, none of the patients who tested positive for the two diseases simultaneously needed hospitalization so far.. The secretariat claims that it is still receiving data and consolidating the double infection information.

Among those who tested positive for Influenza, 36 patients were admitted. Between them, 11 were infected with H3N2. According to the assistant secretary of Health Assistance of the DF, Fernando Erick Damasceno, the high numbers may be related to the increase in testing.

“There’s never been a flu surveillance in this way. We’ve never kept an eye on flu data and information. This may not be a change in the pattern we’ve experienced in the past year, because [agora] we have much greater surveillance. This is neither an outbreak nor an out-of-control situation,” he said.

The SES-DF also informed that it foresees an explosion of cases of Covid-19 until the beginning of February and that, therefore, the health units will have an overload. But the expectation is that the situation will be different from other peaks of infection of the disease, with most cases less severe and stability in the number of deaths and hospitalizations.

To prevent new infections, the department reinforces that the prevention measures, both for Influenza and for the new coronavirus, are the same: mask use, social distancing, frequent hand washing and vaccination.

The head of the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs-DF), Priscillyne Reis, advises people who show symptoms of flu to take the test to detect Covid-19 first. If the result is negative, the ideal is to follow the preventive measures.

The Department of Health does not carry out an Influenza test in primary health care, in cases of mild symptoms. According to the folder, “the identification of the viral serotype is not necessary to initiate the therapeutic plan and does not change the clinical approach, which remains the same for all cases of uncomplicated flu syndrome”.

“For cases of Influenza, it is also necessary to leave for seven days, it also needs to be taken out of circulation to reduce transmission”, said the assistant secretary of Health Assistance, Fernando Erick Damasceno.