Heavy blizzard paralyzes northeastern United States

In some parts of the country, accumulated snow reached 30 centimeters; more than 800 flights were canceled due to bad weather

Ed Jones/AFP Snow was concentrated in different parts of the country



The heavy snowfall that fell across much of the northeast of the United States this Friday, 7th, it paralyzed air transport and disrupted road traffic, as well as schools already affected by the epidemic of Covid-19. From Washington DC to the northeastern states bordering Canada, the snow cover has reached 30 cm thick in places, such as in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the AccuWeather weather portal. In New York, the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square were covered in a layer of approximately four inches of snow, leading to a rare silence in the metropolis of nine million people. As an immediate consequence of the storm dubbed the “cyclonic bomb”, around 830 flights were canceled in the region, according to the FlightAware portal.

In New York alone, LaGuardia airport canceled a third of its scheduled flights on Friday, and JFK airport announced on its Twitter account that 221 planes had landed. The same thing happens at Boston airport. The forecast is that it will continue to snow until 22:00 (00:00 am on Saturday, Brasília time), although the sun shone brightly this morning in New York, according to the American meteorological services (NWS). In New York, on Thursday night many streets were already covered with products to break the ice and on this Friday morning the snow cleaning machines were busy cleaning the streets and allowing the circulation of vehicles. “It’s not a snowstorm that’s going to stop us,” New York Mayor Eric Adams told the New York Post.

*With information from AFP