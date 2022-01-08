Helô Pinheiro reveals Gisele Bündchen’s grief after the Rio Olympics

Helô Pinheiro, the eternal Girl from Ipanema, revealed that she felt sorry for Gisele Bündchen due to the fashion show that the model made at the opening of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The problem? The 76-year-old presenter was not consulted before the moment, which had the gaúcha parading to the sound of music that Helô was muse at the Maracanã stadium.

In an interview for the podcast Papagaio Falante, Helô was provoked by Sérgio Mallandro, one of the hosts, and admitted to continuing to be hurt by Gisele.

“She jokes, she says she doesn’t care, but when Gisele Bündchen paraded there in Rio, she was jealous, rage, hateful. She called Gisele and said: ‘Want to take my place?”, said the comedian, and his ex -model replied:

Really, it’s not jealousy. I was really a little indignant because she’s not from Rio de Janeiro, she’s not from Rio de Janeiro and the music has to do with Rio. Not that she didn’t deserve to be there, but that she played ‘Aquarela do Brasil’, a Brazilian song , but not the one they gave me as a gift. I’m sincere, it hurt my heart. Hello Pine

“You should go there, you know, who is the Girl from Ipanema”, commented Luiz França, who presents the podcast alongside Sérgio Mallandro, and Helo agreed:

You don’t know what a revolution that was. She could meet me in the middle of the runway and they give each other a flower, any treat and that’s fine. But no, it was such a painful thing because I didn’t expect it. Then I also thought: ‘She’s going to call, she’s going to tell me why’. Never called. Helô Pinheiro

The former model also pointed out that Gisele is a friend of Ticiane Pinheiro, a 45-year-old presenter and one of her daughters, and that she expected a contact considering the relationship between the two. Helô also cited as an example having been consulted by Anitta before the hit “Girl From Rio” was released: