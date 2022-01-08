High in cases of Covid and flu increases demand for telemedicine in Brazil | Health

A survey by Saúde Digital Brasil, an association that represents telemedicine companies, shows that, from the beginning of December to Christmas, there were 7,000 consultations per day, on average, for cases of flu and Covid-19 syndrome.

Between Christmas and New Year’s, that number more than doubled and went to 15 thousand people. By 2022, the number had jumped to 40,000 a day.

According to Carlos Pedrotti, vice president of Digital Health Brazil, demand for telemedicine service today is higher than the peak of the pandemic in March 2021. “We attribute this, mainly, to the increase in contagion and to cases related to both influenza and the omicron variant.”

Soon after the first cases of Covid-19 in Brazil, the Ministry of Health authorized the temporary use of telemedicine in the country. This new model serves for clinical care, consultations, diagnoses and patient follow-up.

In the city of São Paulo, the city hall also registered a high demand for distance services to Covid. In November last year, there were 1,333 calls. In December, it jumped to 2,585 – more than a 90% increase.

The city’s Health Department says that these services help to relieve public services. “There is a group of professionals, nurses and doctors with whom people can clarify their doubts and avoid going to a health unit, which today is overcrowded. If the doctor who is attending thinks that the person needs to look for a UBS, he will already provide guidance”, says Luiz Zamarco, deputy secretary of the municipal health department of São Paulo.

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma) released on Thursday (6) indicates that the rate of positive results for Covid-19 in pharmacy tests tripled in the last week of the year compared to the previous seven days, jumping from 11.8% to 33.3%, points

Between December 27 and January 2, more than 95 thousand were infected – the equivalent of approximately one third of the tests carried out in the period. In the previous week, 22 thousand were positive – which accounts for 11.8% of the tests carried out in pharmacies and drugstores.

Brazil has the highest record of Covid cases in 24 hours since September: 45,700, according to a report by the press consortium

Brazil is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, with several states reporting cases of overcrowding in emergency care units. On Thursday (6), the country registered the highest number of cases of Covid since September: 45,700 in 24 hours, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles.

In the city of São Paulo, an estimate by the city government indicates that the number of cases of flu syndrome with laboratory confirmation for Covid-19 may be double that recorded at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, in April 2021, a record so far. In Belo Horizonte, the infirmary beds for Covid-19 in SUS reached their maximum capacity.

In addition to Covid, the country is experiencing an increase in flu cases. In the Federal District, health units are still full of people with flu-like symptoms, in search of tests and treatment.

The situation is repeated in other regions. In Mossoró (RN), the demand for assistance grew by more than 300%. In Florianópolis, there are reports of people who spent up to 24 hours in line for assistance.

The Conectar Consortium, which represents more than two thousand Brazilian cities, asked for support from the Ministry of Health to strengthen the service structure in the health network.