High interest rates make companies like Locaweb (LWSA3), Via (VIIA3) and Méliuz (CASH3) plummet during the week; understand

The first week of 2022 was not positive for the Brazilian stock market – the Ibovespa, its main index, accumulated a drop of 2.03%, feeling an impact, mainly, from the rise in interest rates. Although the decline in assets was practically generalized, some companies, with the DI curve rising steadily, suffered more than others.

Interest rates rose for a number of reasons: new fiscal threats, involving the current government and also signs of the presidential candidate who ranks first in the polls; an increase in the interest rate curve in the US, which also puts pressure on the curve of emerging countries, as they generally have to raise their rates to become more attractive; inflation advancing, and so on.

The rise in the interest rate curve usually brings down any type of risky asset. This is because fixed income is seen as an investment that involves much smaller threats than variable income. When fixed income yields rise, following the rise in interest rates, there is an outflow of variable income for these securities. The dynamic between risks and possible profits is changed.

But there are other explanations for the casualties. The falls registered by technology, retail and construction companies, for example, were out of step, because the rise in interest rates, which brought stocks down as a whole, tends to weigh more on these sectors.

High interest rates hit the issue of “future profitability”

In addition to capital turnover, companies that have their valuations, the market value seen by investors, who are very connected to the pace of growth, end up having higher losses, in the case of technology companies and also the retail sector.

Among the first group, for example, Banco Inter (BIDI11) accumulated a drop of 6.70% in the first trading sessions of 2022, even though weekly losses were significantly reduced after the jump of 15.46% in the Friday session. In the week, Locaweb (LWSA3) retreated 24.39%, Positivo (POSI3) was down 24.40% and Méliuz (CASH3), 19.14%, being highlights of the week’s decline.

Among retail companies, the negative highlight was Via (VIIA3), down 20.57%, and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), down 13.71%.

“For these two groups, the impact factor is similar. They are usually companies with a high growth rate and when we design a model of valuation, much of it is stipulated with the future in mind”, explains Henrique Esteter, market specialist at InfoMoney.

According to him, investors, before making their contributions, make calculations to try to reach a reasonable projection of the cash flow that the company will soon have, also based on projected growth. In addition, discounts are also analyzed to understand, in addition to how much the company will earn, how much it will spend. “When there is an increase in the interest rate, there is an increase in the so-called discount rate”, says the expert.

The discount rate is used in calculating the valuation of any company. It is the divisor of the equation and is generally composed of the cost of equity, which includes, for example, operating expenses, and the cost of debt – this is totally linked to the variation in the interest rate. The cash flow plays the role of a dividend in the calculation.

“Like any division, the bigger the divisor, the smaller the result. If we take the projection for two years, instead of one, these higher interest rates enter the account squared, as there are two time periods ahead. It’s something exponential,” says Esteter.

Technology companies, even more than retailers, usually have a great need to seek capitalization “This sector needs a lot of credit, at first, and then, in the long term, profitability. When there is a higher cost of credit, the attractiveness decreases”, comments Rodrigo Franchini, head of institutional relations at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

Retail, according to Franchini, is also a highly leveraged sector, due to the constant need for high working capital – used, among other things, to buy products that will later be sold. “People in Brazil, at the moment, don’t have money in their hands. There is no consumption at the tip. Retailers, then, reduce their flows because they do not know if it will be worth buying products for resale”.

Shopping center companies also stood out in the fall, with JHSF (JHSF3), brMalls (BRML3) with respective lows of 17.38% and 12.39%.

Retail and real estate are impacted by falling demand

The real estate sector in Brazil, on the other hand, has its performance intrinsically linked to access to credit. “When interest rates are higher, credit becomes more expensive and people think more before taking out a loan to buy a good. Naturally, there are impacts on the sector”, comments Franchini.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, is on the same path. “Two years ago, when the interest rate was at 2% and the inflation rates, also used in contract indexations, were lower, it was much easier to take out a loan to buy an apartment”, he commented. In the week, MRV (MRVE3) and EzTec (EZTC3) fell 11.83%.

In addition, for him, the bad moment in the economy, which the rise in interest rates does not help to improve, also impacts these business fronts. “You see research on what Brazilians expect for 2022 and most of them want better jobs, save money and an end to the pandemic. Consume more was only fourth in the survey. People don’t think, at the moment, about spending more”, he contextualizes.

As a result, there is also lower profitability for both retailers and companies in the real estate sector. “The consumer is more shy”, considers Cruz.

Sectors that benefit from higher interest rates

Among the biggest hikes of the week, one sector stands out: banks. Itaú (ITUB4) increased by 7.36% and Bradesco (BBDC4) by 4.11%. “Banks are able to finance themselves at a shorter rate in the short term and lend at more expensive rates in the medium and long term, earning themselves from this steep curve”, explains Mauro Morelli, from Davos Investimentos.

In addition to interest rates, which make these institutions more profitable, there was also a boost from the Federal Government, which sanctioned the extension of the payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy without applying compensation – previously, the government was expected to pay for the measure. maintain the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL), charged from banks.

