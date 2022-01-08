Highlights in Flamengo’s 10-0, Werton and Matheus França exalt partnership: “Entrosamento de other anos” | Flamengo

Flamengo was the highlight of the opening round of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. And within the collective performance that ensured a 10-0 rout over Forte Rio Bananal-ES, last Wednesday, two promises were left over and got along very well on the field: Werton and Matheus França, this the main bet of the red-black base .

Although they were born in different years – Werton in 2003 and France in 2004 – the rapport demonstrated on the field comes from a long time ago and is also reflected in the jewels’ declarations.

1 of 2 Werton and Matheus França celebrate Flamengo’s second goal against Forte Rio Bananal — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF Werton and Matheus França celebrate Flamengo’s second goal against Forte Rio Bananal — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF

Highlights: Flamengo 10 x Forte/ES, for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup

– We’ve been playing since we were younger, in under-15s and under-16s. As much as he is younger, he always moved up in the division, and that helped a lot because over the years we’ve always been playing together. I’m happy for this moment he’s been living and that the team has been living too. May he and I manage to make more good matches to bring much joy to this red-black nation – said Werton.

– Great debut for the team with a rout, very happy to have helped in the best way possible with two goals. Wertinho is an ace of the team as well and is in the review. We already have a mix of other years for the sub-17 and the sub-15. This makes it easier to know where the other is on the field and to communicate well – amended France.

França, 17, scored Flamengo’s first and fifth, while Werton, 18, scored the second. It is with this footprint that they intend to face Floresta, for the second round of Copinha, this Saturday, at 7 pm, again in Barueri.