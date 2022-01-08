Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Saturday (8/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

The Crescent Moon in sign of Aries it harmonizes with Mars in the spiritual area, increasing willpower in the face of opportunities for expansion that arise in your life, although Sun and Mercury tense in the house of work alert to the lack of organization and criteria. Don’t waste energy for nothing!

Bull

The awareness of the challenges appears for the Taurus sign with the Crescent Moon in the crisis area. And this movement brings the opportunity to gather forces so that actions are structured, given its trine with Mars. Sun and Mercury in the spiritual area square with the Moon, so cancel the illusions, ok?

Twins

Companionship emerges in human relations with the Crescent Moon in a trine to Mars in the social circuit, motivating the sign of Gemini to join efforts in favor of collective well-being. Don’t neglect private life, however, as Sun and Mercury in the intimate sector square with the Moon, making time for itself.

Cancer

The entrepreneurial side of Cancer sign it takes shape with the Crescent Moon trine Mars in the work circuit, contributing to the management of processes and the achievement of goals. Know how to act in a group, avoiding that your actions cross those of others, as Sun and Mercury in the area of ​​relationships square with the Moon.

Lion

The Crescent Moon harmonizes with Mars on the spiritual-social axis, awakening its expansive side. And that puts the lion sign at the forefront of opportunities. Observe your limits and don’t expose yourself excessively, as Sun and Mercury warn, tense in the house of health and daily life. Prudence is key.

Virgin

The moment proves to be positive for the personal strengthening of private relations and property issues of the Virgo sign. The Crescent Moon harmonizes with Mars in the intimate circuit, while the tension with Sun and Mercury in the social sector contraindicates exposure outside the circle of trust. Be discreet.

Lb

Self-confidence and leadership skills distinguish the Libra sign with the Crescent Moon harmonized with Mars in the relationship-communication axis, which can boost partnerships. But, at home, differences take shape in the face of tension with Sun and Mercury. Don’t get carried away by intolerance.

Scorpion

The ability to manage the Scorpion sign it becomes dynamic with the Crescent Moon harmonized with Mars in the daily-finance axis, contributing to the optimization of resources and processes. However, communication can be weakened by the squares that Sun and Mercury form with the Moon, asking for discretion and diplomacy.

Sagittarius

Relaxation and sociability emerge in his posture, with the Crescent Moon harmonized with Mars between the social sector and the Sagittarius sign, leaving you in evidence in the crowd. Enjoy this visibility without risking your physical and financial well-being, as Sun and Mercury alert in the material area and stressed to the Moon.

Capricorn

The family environment can provide great strength and practical support in managing challenges, generating reciprocity, given the harmony of the Crescent Moon with Mars between the domestic and crisis sectors. Avoid overloading your class with dramas or absorbing theirs, as lunar tension with Sun and Mercury in the Capricorn sign.

Aquarium

The Crescent Moon harmonizes with Mars in the communication-friendship axis, nurturing the resourcefulness of the Aquarius sign with the guys, in addition to streamlining their ideas. Avoid exposing fragile aspects of your life, so as not to be vulnerable to criticism that can undermine your self-confidence, as stressed by Sun and Mercury.

Fish

His ambitions are high with the Crescent Moon harmonized with Mars in the material-professional axis, leading the Pisces sign to fight for opportunities for material gains, in addition to boosting their management capacity. Don’t let yourself be contaminated by the harmful side of the competition, as Sun and Mercury warned against the Moon.

