Hospitalized since the 2nd, Rodrigo Caio treats infection in an operated knee before returning

Despite the new inflammation, player is expected at the Vulture’s Nest next Monday (10)

Rodrigo Caio went through a right knee arthroscopy on December 7th. But one of the points of the procedure ended up causing a skin infection and made the defender of the Flamengo spend the last moments of vacation in the hospital.

Days after the surgery was successfully performed, the defender, in São Paulo, felt uncomfortable and it was found that one of the spots ended up igniting. As a result, he had to return to Rio de Janeiro sooner than expected to treat the inflammation.

He has been hospitalized since January 2nd in a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Medicated, shirt 3 is doing well and expects to be discharged on Saturday (8).

Internally, Flamengo handles the situation with ease. The player, until then, will not be a problem for the re-presentation on Monday (10), at Ninho do Vulture.

Hired in 2019, Rodrigo Caio lived a year out of the curve at Flamengo. With no injuries, he played in 60 matches, his career record, and was one of the pillars of the champion team of the brazilian and of the Libertadores Conmebol. However, he did not repeat the performance in the following years.

In 2020, there were only 32 games and many injuries. As early as 2021, he made one more game, 33, but continued to suffer from injuries.

Internally, Rodrigo Caio is considered the absolute titleholder when in form. But the physical issue makes the board light the warning signal for reinforcements, mainly due to the below-than-expected performance of Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira.