How 9 women escaped Nazi death march | World

Little did she know that this would eventually lead to her retracing these women’s steps and ensuring their bravery was recognized 75 years later.

In 2002, Gwen Strauss was enjoying a leisurely lunch with her 83-year-old great-aunt Hélène Podliasky.

Hélène was French, and Gwen, an American author, lived in France.

The conversation turned to Hélène’s past. Gwen knew that her great-aunt had been active in resistance to the Nazis in France during World War II, but she knew little about that time in her life.

Hélène told the story of how she was captured by the Gestapo (Nazi police), tortured and deported to a concentration camp in Germany. As the Allies approached, the camp was evacuated and, like many prisoners, she was forced by the Nazis to walk for miles on a “death march”.

“So I escaped with a group of women,” she said shortly.

“She was nearing the end of her life. I think she finally felt ready to talk about it,” says Gwen, “and like many survivors who have been silent for years, they often don’t talk to their closest family members, they spoke to someone a little distanced from the family.”

Ravensbrück concentration camp prisoners — Photo: SWEDEN RED CROSS

Hélène Podliasky was just 24 years old when she was arrested for acting as a liaison officer for the Resistance in northeastern France. Her war name was “Christine”.

She spoke five languages, including German, and was a highly skilled engineer.

“She was right at the top of the Resistance,” says Gwen. “He had been working for more than a year, contacting agents and guiding the drop of charges by parachute. He was brilliant. An elegant person, quiet, but energetic.”

The war was coming to an end, and Hélène had been arrested in 1944, after a major onslaught by the Nazis to try to end all Resistance networks in France. Eight other women were also arrested. Hélène’s school friend was one of them.

Suzanne Maudet (name of war: “Zaza”) was optimistic, kind and generous, says Gwen. A month after she was married, at age 22, to René Maudet, another member of the Resistance, the couple was arrested for helping young French people to escape and join the movement, rather than being called up to work in German factories.

“Nicole Clarence was responsible for all liaison officers throughout the Paris region,” says Gwen – a position that put her in immense danger.

At just 22 years old, she had been arrested three weeks before the liberation of Paris in August 1944 and deported out of the city along with the last wave of prisoners.

Jacqueline Aubery du Boulley (“Jacky”) was also one of the last prey to be taken out of Paris.

At 29, she was the oldest of the group, a war widow and part of an important intelligence network in the Resistance, says Gwen.

Jacky was raised by an aunt and uncle because her father was a sailor and spent more time at sea than on land.

“When he came home, she moved in with him,” says Gwen. “She was really short tempered. She kind of talked like a sailor and said what she thought. She smoked all the time, had a really deep voice. She was tough.”

Gwen also describes her as incredibly loyal and caring.

Madelon Verstijnen (“Lon”) and Guillemette Daendels (“Guigui”) were 27 and 23 years old when they were arrested. Longtime friends, they came from upper-class Dutch families, says Gwen.

“They arrived in Paris to join the Dutch network, but were captured and imprisoned almost on arrival,” she says. “Guigui was athletic, much more ethereal and serene, whereas Lon was a kind of person who ‘had to be in the middle of things’.”

Gwen refers to Renée Lebon Châtenay (“Zinka”) as “incredibly brave”. Described by Lon as a “little doll,” Zinka was short, with blond curls and parted front teeth. She and her husband worked for a network that helped British airmen flee back to England.

She was arrested at age 29, says Gwen, and had a baby in prison she called France. Zinka was only allowed to stay with her daughter for 18 days before the newborn was taken away. Zinka was eventually deported to Germany. She always said that she needed to survive because of her daughter.

Yvonne Le Guillou (“Mena”) was also part of the group. Gwen describes her as a working class girl who “loved being in love”. Mena worked with Dutch networks in Paris and fell in love with a Dutch boy at the time. She was arrested at age 22.

The youngest of the nine was Joséphine Bordanava (“Josée”), who was just 20 years old when she was arrested in Marseilles (southern France). She was Spanish, says Gwen, and had a wonderful voice.

Josée, he adds, soothed and soothed the children by singing to them.

The nine were transferred to Ravensbrück, a concentration camp for women in northern Germany, and then sent to work in a forced labor camp in Leipzig, manufacturing weapons. It was there that they became very good friends.

Conditions in the field were horrible. They were starved, tortured, stripped and forced to remain in the icy snow for inspections.

The women survived by creating a network of friendship. At camp, they had a tradition, says Gwen, which consisted of passing a bowl from hand to hand in which everyone spooned their own soup. The container was then given to whoever needed food most that day.

The hunger was painful, but the women found talking about food comforting, says Gwen. Each night Nicole recited her recipes for creamed chestnuts or bavarois with strawberries dipped in kirsch. She wrote them on scraps of paper stolen from the camp office that she turned into a cookbook with part of her mattress forming the cover.

When she finished recording Hélène’s full testimony of what happened, Gwen said that her great-aunt wanted her to know that even though they were incarcerated, the women still worked together, sabotaging the manufacture of ammunition for a weapon called a panzerfaust. Nazis used to destroy tanks, mainly Soviet ones).

In April 1945, the Allies bombed the factory several times, and the Nazis decided to evacuate the camp, says Gwen, forcing 5,000 women, hungry and exhausted, with scant clothing and bloodied feet with blisters, to walk east.

Gwen says the women soon realized how dangerous this march was.

“They knew they only had one option (to survive),” says Gwen, “either they escaped or they would be killed or they would starve. So they took advantage of a moment of chaos and jumped into a ditch, pretending to be a pile of dead bodies. There were so many. piles of corpses that worked, and the march continued without them.”

For the next ten days, the women set out to look for American soldiers on the front lines. Jacky had diphtheria, says Gwen; Zinka, tuberculosis. Nicole was already recovering from pneumonia, while Hélène suffered from chronic pain in her hip. They had broken bones and were starving, but they remained determined to find freedom together.

It took a lot of detective work and three trips to Germany to discover the exact route the women took, according to Gwen.

However, what most impressed her as she retraced the women’s steps was how little progress they made each day.

“They could only walk three or six kilometers sometimes,” says Gwen.

“The irony is that they were starving, so they needed food and a place to sleep safely. In other words, they had to go to the villages and talk to people, but every time they did that, they put their own lives at risk,” he says.

“It was the most dangerous time for them, because they could fall into a trap or be killed by the residents,” he adds.

Hélène and Lon, who spoke German, always asked the village head for permission to sleep in a barn or ask for food.

Hélène and Lon in 2008 — Photo: JETSKE SPANJER & ANGE WIEBERDINK

“They soon decided that the best strategy was to act like there was nothing wrong with them being there, just pretend everything was fine and they weren’t afraid,” says Gwen.

When the women realized that the Americans on the front line were across the Mulde River in Saxony, Germany, they saw their last hurdle.

“For me, the most moving thing was standing on the Mulde bridge and looking at the river,” recalls Gwen. She had found information about the women in military archives, in some of the women’s own written accounts of their escape, from filmmakers who researched Lon’s story, and talking to the families.

Gwen found that crossing the river was one of the most harrowing moments for the women during their escape.

Having reached the other side, there was a moment when some of the women feared that they might not be able to move forward. Jacky struggled for breath, but the women were determined not to leave anyone behind. Just then, a jeep came towards them, and two American soldiers got out of the vehicle, offering them help and cigarettes.

During her research, Gwen says she discovered how difficult it was for women to return to normal life after the war.

“They were very thin and they looked terrible. There was a kind of shame about being a woman who was in a camp and…loneliness too,” says Gwen.

“They were so close together as a group and all of a sudden they got mixed up with people they couldn’t talk to, people who didn’t want to listen. So I think that must have been very challenging psychologically. I think it’s like PTSD (Stress Disorder). Post-Traumatic), because they (were) considered welded.”

As young women, after the war, they were often told to keep their stories secret, so their heroism went unrecognized, explains Gwen.

“Of the 1,038 Compagnons de la Libération, which was the group that (French President Charles de Gaulle) considered the leaders of the Resistance, there were six women and four of them were already dead,” says Gwen. “So this is ridiculous, because the Resistance was probably at least 50% women.”

Some of the women decided to forget the past and move on, explains Gwen, but others, like Guigui and Mena, remained friends for life and were godmothers to each other’s children.

“The women ended up getting together again years later, around the time my aunt told me the story. The surviving group had a little reunion,” says Gwen.

But what happened to the baby from Zinka, France?

Gwen says he looked for her about three years ago. “By a strange coincidence, I managed to find her, and when I went to see her, she didn’t live very far from where I live, in the south of France,” he says.

“She said to me, ‘Well, imagine after 70 years knowing all this about my mother.’

France and her mother were reunited after the war, but Zinka was very ill and had to undergo several operations because of tuberculosis she contracted in the countryside. Due to her fragile health, says Gwen, the girl was often taken care of by other family members.

Zinka died in 1978, but France did not know the story of her mother’s escape. “She didn’t know how important it had been to her mother,” says Gwen, “and to her survival.”

Gwen’s great-aunt Hélène died in 2012. Toward the end of her life, there were times when it became clear that Hélène was still haunted by the past, says Gwen, in a book she wrote about her great-aunt’s story. entitled The Nine (“The Nine”, in free translation).

“Women bear the brunt of wars in profound and unrecognized ways, and I want this to be recognized and made public,” says Gwen.

Even so, Gwen also wants the “amazing acts of kindness and generosity” to be noticed.