how does River arrive to face Corinthians

Corinthians plays its second match for the Copa São Paulo this Friday, when it faces River, from Piauí, at 21:45, in São José dos Campos. Timãozinho has a good result in the first leg, when they beat Resende by 2-1, and took the lead in group 15, with three points won.

A victory this Friday classifies Timon to the second phase of the competition, one round in advance. In the event of a tie or defeat, Timão can still achieve the feat on Monday, when they face São José, for the third round of Copinha.

River, Corinthians’ opponents tonight, is second in the group, with one point. In the debut match, they were tied 1-1 with São José, general principal of group 15, where, in addition to the River, there are also Corinthians and Resende. The Piauí team hadn’t played since August, when they played in the final of the Piauí U-20. At the time, the team was defeated by Fluminense-PI, by 2-0.

River’s debut at Copinha was not the most encouraging for its fans. In a game whose offensive actions were dominated by São José, River got its first big chance only in the middle of the second stage, when Maranhão took the risk from a distance and opened the scoring for the visitors. At 37, however, the pressure from the home team had an effect, and Vinícius gave the game final numbers by tying for São José.

It is noteworthy that River’s offensive system has two players whose names are well known in the world of football. The attacking duo of the team from Piauí is made up of Pelezinho and Caio Ribeiro, both 20 years old.

The nickname of the former, of course, is a reference to the idol of Santos and the Brazilian team. The striker’s registered name is Kevanylson Wesley da Silva. Caio Ribeiro, however, is not a tribute, but a coincidence with the former striker and current commentator of the group Globe.

The “galactic” duo should start this Friday’s game against Corinthians. The tendency is for coach Nildo Araújo to send a team with Pedro Lucas; Adailton, Rodolfo, Guilherme and Sávio; Cabeça, Bobô, Maranhão and Patrick; Pelezinho and Caio Ribeiro.

