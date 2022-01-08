Nissan Leaf: how much does the best selling electric car in Brazil cost? Check it out (Photo: Disclosure / Nissan)

Nissan Leaf: how much does the best selling electric car in Brazil cost? check out

It’s a fact: electric cars are increasingly gaining prominence among Brazilian consumers, with a gigantic number of units sold in 2021, when compared to previous years. THE electric car best selling was the Nissan Leaf, but how much is it? That’s what we’ll see today (07/01).

The market for hybrid or 100% electric vehicles is growing by leaps and bounds in the country. To give you an idea, 2010 was the first year that a BEV – Battery Electric Vehicle – was sold in the country and only ten units were sold.

Over the years, in 2020, even during the pandemic, the scenario was 801 all-electric vehicles sold in the country. But, in 2021, the increase was quite expressive. A total of 2,851 electric cars were sold.

As highlighted initially, the Nissan Leaf, 100% electric model from the Japanese automaker, took the first place by hand, selling 439 units in just one year. An absolute record for the vehicle class.

How does an electric car like the Nissan Leaf work?

The main idea of ​​an electric car is the economy compared to vehicles that run on gasoline. In the case of the Leaf, Nissan guarantees that it is possible to save up to 75% compared to cars that run on combustion.

The car is equipped with a battery that is valid for 160,000 km and an eight-year warranty, and must be replaced only after exceeding the indicated mileage.

The battery guarantees autonomy of 272km on the American cycle, comprising 50% urban traffic and 50% on the road; or 389km on the European cycle, made up of 70% urban traffic and 30% on the road.

How much does a Nissan Leaf electric car cost in January 2022?

A unit of the Nissan Leaf automatic 0km is costing R$292,616.00 right now.

The price is informed with reference to the monthly evaluation made by the FIPE Table, which updated the average value of the vehicle for January 2022 in this amount.

There is a 50% valuation on the initial value of the Nissan Leaf launch in Brazil.

Nissan Leaf Competitors

Among the vehicles that compete with the Leaf in the 100% electric market, the following also stand out:

Porsche Taycan: 379 sold in 2021

Volvo XC40 Recharge: 375 sold in 2021

BMW Mini Cooper Electric: 313 sold in 2021

5Audi E Tron: 252 sold in 2021

6BMW i3 BEV 120AH: 159 sold in 2021

