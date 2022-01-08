How much does the CEO of Apple earn? Released document reveals company spending in 2021

Apple this week released a document that reveals the company’s spending over the past year to pay its executive employees and reveal the manufacturer’s performance in 2021, information that will be used by the company during its annual meeting with shareholders, which is scheduled to take place in March 4th of this year.

According to the document, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO since 2011, has a monthly salary of $3 million (~BRL 17.1m) and receives other bonuses offered according to the company’s income. Cook received in the last year a total of US$98.7 million — which is equivalent to about R$ 562.9 million in direct conversion — referring to his executive compensation, which, as explained, involves much more money besides his millionaire salary. . Just for comparison, Apple’s CFO, Luca Maestri, has a salary of $1 million and has earned $26.9 million in the previous twelve months, which is almost four times less than the total reported by the director. -executive in the same period.