How PT leaders see the current stage of negotiation for the Lula/Alckmin ticket

The news that former toucan Geraldo Alckmin does not have the greatest desire to be a candidate for the government of São Paulo this year was not seen as a great news by PT leaders. Invited to join the PSB, the former São Paulo governor would have signaled in conversations his interest in composing as vice president the presidential ticket headed by Lula.

PT congressmen privately affirm that the majority of the party is still in favor of implementing the alliance. "The interest that we have for him to be a candidate for vice is very high", says an influential deputy of the party.

Another leader of the acronym assesses that, in terms of the composition of governability in the event of a triumph at the polls, the PSD “would be a great path for Alckmin” to be Lula’s deputy. For this scenario to advance, however, the party presided over by Gilberto Kassab would have to give up its own candidacy for the presidency, today symbolized by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

There is another factor explaining the difference between Alckmin’s affiliation with the PSD and the PSB: the federation. The alliance with the PSB in a federation is seen as a real possibility by PT parliamentarians, despite the wear and tear generated by the difficulty of untying knots in state articulations. Thus, the mass activists could “constitute a greater base” and facilitate the performance of an eventual Lula government.

Regardless of the party, however, prominent PT members in the Legislature project that the ticket will be confirmed. “In my opinion, it’s very strong [a possibilidade], moves towards the realization. I think there is no going back. The question is not even if Alckmin will be vice-president, but with which arrangement, with which design”, ventures one of them.

For a member of the PT’s National Executive Committee who prefers not to be identified, however, it is still not possible to set the end of the telenovela.

Meanwhile, at the PSB, which has already presented Alckmin with a formal invitation to join, the atmosphere is one of waiting. In recent weeks, there has been nothing new in the negotiations. The former toucan decided to spend the end of the year in his hometown, Pindamonhangaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The doors of the party remain open.

Amidst the uncertainties, Solidariedade, by Paulinho da Força, also formally offered to shelter Alckmin.