How to “escape” the burnout syndrome and be happier at work

The motto “work while they sleep” served to guide professionals to extreme dedication, but now everything indicates that it is time to review concepts. Mental health specialists reinforce the importance of going against the proposal, and putting well-being first on the list of priorities, even when it comes to professional life.

In this January White — characterized by the importance of stimulating reflection, debate and care with mental health, as well as the prevention of illnesses associated with emotional issues —, the burnout syndrome entered the center of debates.

The framework was included in the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases in 2019 and, as of January 2022, it also became part of the list of occupational diseases, that is, work-related.

A survey carried out by the Semrush online marketing platform, between the months of July 2020 and 2021, points to a 122% increase in searches for the term “burnout”. In the survey published by Folha, related topics, such as “burnout syndrome”, “what is burnout” and “burnout symptoms” reached more than 155,000 searches.

Finding ways to actively manage stress and anxiety, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance may be among your goals for the coming year. The good news is that small actions, when added together, contribute to the prevention of burnout related to work relationships.

What is burnout syndrome?

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic stress in the workplace that has not been successfully managed. Psychologist Elaine Di Sarno explains that the condition is the result of continuous exposure to stressful working conditions.

“It’s not something that comes after a day or two of hard work. It’s a picture that comes from a constant routine of stress throughout professional life”, he points out.

It presents itself in three interdependent dimensions, and therefore, it is characterized as a multifactorial disease. They are: emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and reduced personal fulfillment, as Ione Vasques, professor at the Psychology Institute of the University of Brasília (UnB), adds.

How to identify it?

As a result of these three factors, the professional begins to feel overloaded and depleted of their physical and emotional resources, leading to depletion of energy to invest in situations that arise at work.

“As emotional exhaustion worsens, depersonalization or cynicism can occur, which are characterized by a distant or indifferent attitude of the individual towards work and colleagues”, adds Elaine Di Sarno.

In addition, the patient tends to assess themselves negatively in relation to their skills and productivity at work, which can lead to a decrease in self-esteem.

Occupational disease: what changes in practice?

Since January 1st, the new WHO classification, ICD 11, has been in effect, making the situation a “chronic stress at work that has not been successfully managed”. Previously, it was defined as a mental health problem and a psychiatric condition.

The change to a “work-related phenomenon” confirms the company’s commitment to the integral health of its employees.

“In theory, this standardization will change a lot, as it makes the organization responsible for solving problems related to the mental health of employees”, he explains. However, in practice, “it may not bring great evolution because few cases will really be identified as burnout, given the difficulty in establishing a diagnosis”, ponders Ione Vasques.

“To promote a real change in the determination of the situation, it is necessary that health professionals, both physicians and psychologists, seek to pay more attention to the particularities of the professional life of patients”, he emphasizes.

Expert tips to escape burnout

It all starts with maintaining a healthy routine — with a balanced diet and physical activity.

In addition to basic care related to well-being, the professionals recommend better time management, adequate food and rest, regular physical activity, valuing less stressful coexistence in the work environment, respecting leisure time and knowing how to impose limits.

Check out other tips, selected by talent development specialist and human resources professional Humera Shahid, from Intuit:

