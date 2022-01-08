How will the 3 Instagram feed options be – Meio & Mensagem

Barbara Sacchitiello

Instagram users will see more changes to their feed in 2022. This week, the CEO of the social network, Adam Mosseri, released a video in which he communicates the news that the platform will begin to present to the public in the coming months. The executive says that users will be able to choose three different options in fact, gaining, for the first time, the power to choose the order in which the photos and videos will arrive on their timeline.

Although it was released as a new addition to the platform for the year, one of these feed versions actually traces back to the origins of the social network, when the content of followers was displayed chronologically. Last year, information began to circulate that Instagram had the intention of resuming the organization of the feed in chronological order, which displays the photos and contents according to the order in which they were posted.

This type of chronological display will, according to Instagram’s CEO, be called “Following”. This tab will have no space for platform algorithm recommendations and will only display the content of friends and profiles that each person follows. The organization of content by chronological order prevailed on Instagram until 2016.

The second view, called “Home”, practically maintains the current Instagram configuration, which prioritizes, for each user, the visualization of the content of the profiles that that person interacts with the most, interspersed with recommendations given by the algorithm based on tastes and home user navigation style.

The third feed option will be called “Favorites” and will gather the content and posts made by a list of profiles selected by the user. In this case, it will be possible, for example, to make a list of the main friends and family to follow.

“We think it’s important that you have a chronological feed where you can, if interested, quickly see recent posts from the profiles you follow. Tests have already started and we hope to be able to launch the full experience in the first half of this year”, declared Mosseri, in a video posted on his Twitter profile.