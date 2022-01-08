I confess to being guilty of her daughter’s death after inventing a terminal illness – International

Kelly Turner, 43, is being accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter in the United States (photo: Douglas County/reproduction) A woman who is being accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter in the United States pleaded guilty to neglect and child abuse this Monday (3/1). The confession came in a deal made with the prosecution a week before she went on trial.

Kelly Turner, 43, confessed that she pretended the girl, Olvia, was terminally ill and that she convinced doctors to perform multiple procedures and even surgery. In addition, she accepted several donations from charities that believed the child was ill.

The story looks like a serial script, but Olvia died in 2017 at Children’s Hospital in Colorado after being hospitalized with nutritional deficiencies. The mother has been preemptively imprisoned since 2019.

Kelly said the girl had several illnesses, including a seizure disorder and an accumulation of fluid in the brain. The cause of death was first attributed to an intestinal failure. However, when her body was exhumed in 2018, no evidence was found that the child had the illnesses alleged by her mother. The autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

According to the prosecutors in the case, the girl has undergone several tests and procedures since 2013 that resulted in her death.

The suspicion that the mother was lying started when some doctors went to the hospital to say that they thought the mother would be abusing her daughter. However, the hospital did not see enough evidence to make a report.

In 2018, the hospital took the case to the police after Kelly appeared with her eldest daughter claiming the girl had bone pain.

Kelly is due on trial in February.