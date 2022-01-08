Renata Voracova it was the tennis player who ended up suffering side effects from what happened with Novak Djokovic. The Czech was left without a visa after having even held a preparation tournament in Melbourne, being placed in isolation in the same hotel as the number one in the world. But unlike Nole, Voracova didn’t want to insist and will go back home without playing in the Australian Open.

“I can’t say they were bad for me, but I wasn’t prepared for what happened. I felt like I was in an action movie! There were a lot of escorts, uncertainty…”, he began by referring, in an interview to ‘Idnes’, precisely from that room.

Voracova explained how it all happened, including entering Australia in a first instance. “They looked at my documents carefully, but they were never bothered. Border services let me go right away. I only stayed with Victoria authorities who sent my documents somewhere, but then confirmed my entry into the country without any problems.”, revealed.

The 38-year-old Czech confessed that she has not filed any appeal. “I don’t know if my presence would change anything. I hope Djokovic succeeds in court. In my case, everything was going to take a few more days and I don’t want to waste time in this political war that is going on behind everything. The government found a legal loophole in Victoria’s protocol because of Djokovic”, shot.