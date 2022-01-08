Friday was a farewell to Corinthians fans. After seeing midfielder Andressinha talking about her departure from Timão, defender Pardal said goodbye to the club.

The athlete saw Timão officially announce the end of his cycle at the club this Friday morning. So, a few hours later, she used her social networks to say goodbye to the crowd. A video recalls some moments of the athlete wearing the Timon shirt and the caption carries a declaration to the club, her favorite team, and to the fans.

“Not everything in life goes as planned, but I leave with my head held high knowing that I always gave my best. Rest assured that in the 186 games I played on the field, I gave my life for this shirt, being able to share with you ten titles. Thank you Corinthians, committee, athletes and especially Faithful who always supported me in everything. Know that I do much better as a person and athlete than when I arrived at the club, leaving with a feeling of accomplishment. With love, Sparrow”, wrote the player in the caption of the publication – see the full post below.

Pardal was one of the pillars of the Corinthians women’s team since the sport’s reactivation. She completed six seasons with the club, being present since the first year of the project, in 2016, when the team was still the result of a partnership between Timão and Audax.

In all, Pardal has 186 games for the Parque São Jorge team, divided between 147 wins, 26 draws and just 13 defeats. Like the club, it has ten titles in its curriculum: one Copa do Brasil (2016), three São Paulo (2019, 2020 and 2021), three Brazilians (2018, 2020 and 2021) and three Libertadores (2017, 2019 and 2021) .

Check out the publication made by Pardal saying goodbye to the club

