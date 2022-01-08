Ibovespa closes at day high, but retreats 2% on week; dollar goes to BRL 5.63

(Shutterstock)

THE Ibovespa returned to detach itself from the international market and took a second consecutive day of high. Still, it wasn’t enough to recover from the fall he took in the first three trading sessions of the year. For analysts, the Brazilian stock market underwent an adjustment and thus avoided losing the level of 100,000 points, as many feared could have happened this week.

“As negative as the tone hawkish of the Federal Reserve [Banco Central dos Estados Unidos], we had a worse performance than abroad and this ended up equalizing later”, explains Anderson Meneses, CEO of Alkin Research. It highlights the recovery of small caps, whose actions were heavily penalized in the first negotiations of the year.

The day’s leading indicator was the US labor market data. Last December, the country created 199,000 job openings, less than half the forecast by economists. However, the unemployment rate dropped more than expected, from 4.2% to 3.9%, hence the figures for payroll were considered solid.

For analysts, today’s data reinforces the tone hawkish Federal Reserve, which may increase interest rates as early as next March, given the advance in inflation in the country.

“The market continues to walk on eggshells with the imminence of an increase in the American interest rate, which already translates into the highest level for Treasuries [títulos do Tesouro americano] 10 years since January 2020”, states Meneses. For him, 2022 will be a year of lower risk appetite for most investors, who should prefer more conservative assets.

To Dany Chvaicer, head Ébano Investimentos variable income companies, the Stock Exchange is experiencing a time of “accommodation of change”. In addition to soaring the economy’s basic interest rates in 2021, the presidential elections add an extra dose of volatility to business.

“Anything we talk about throughout the year is very uncertain because of the elections. It is still a very open and polarized scenario”, he stated.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.14%, at 102,719 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 25.9 billion. In the week, however, the Brazilian stock exchange accumulated a fall of 2%. Ibovespa futures maturing in February 2022 trades up 1% to 103,530 points in the last trades of the day.

The commercial dollar closed in a strong fall, of 0.85%, to R$ 5.631 in purchases and R$ 5.632 in sales. Even so, in the week, the American currency accumulated a high of 0.98%. Dollar futures for February 2022 is trading down 0.89% to BRL 5.663 near the end of the session.

In the extended session of futures trading, DI contracts for January 2023 rose one basis point to 11.98%; the DI for January 2025 advanced six basis points to 11.38%; and the DI for January 2027 was up five basis points, to 11.27%.

In New York, stock exchanges closed lower. The Dow Jones ended the session down 0.1% to 36,231 points; the S&P 500 retreated 0.41% to 4,677 points; and Nasdaq closed down 0.96% to 14,935 points

In Europe, most stock exchanges closed in the red. The highlight of the continent’s economic agenda was inflation in the euro zone, which accelerated 5% last December, a record high for the period and above analysts’ expectations, who projected an increase of 4.7%.

The number is extra pressure for the European Central Bank, which has been maintaining its stimulus policies under the argument that inflation is temporary and should stay below 2% by the end of this year. This reading, however, is criticized by authorities who believe that prices will climb above the target until next year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which covers companies from 17 countries across the continent, closed down for the second day in a row, retreating 0.39%.

After four consecutive sessions of high, oil prices ended the day on a fall. WTI for February was down 0.48% to $79.08 and Brent for March was virtually flat, down 0.06% to $81.94.

