Ilana and Breno burst into tears after news

Ilana (Mariana Lima) and Breno (Marco Ricca) face difficult moments in the next chapters of a place in the sun, TV Globo’s 9 pm soap opera. The couple is devastated to find out for Gabriela (Natália Lage) that one of the twins did not resist the birth.

the best friend of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) goes into labor and needs an emergency cesarean. She despairs and calls the obstetrician, who arrives in time to perform the procedure. The first twin is born without complications. “It’s all right?“, asks Ilana.

“It seems so. This is the biggest baby, they will now take it to the NICU”, responds to professional. Then the obstetrician brings the second child into the world. Small, the baby receives the attention of the entire team of doctors and causes concern in the family. “For God’s sake, Gabriela“, says Ilana.

“Is she going to be okay?”, asks the photographer. Moments later, the boy is seen crying in the hospital hallway as the doctor enters the room to talk to the patient. “Bigger baby is fine. She is in the ICU, monitored, everything is fine. She is beautiful and…“, starts Gabriela. “That’s great. Thank God, but what about the other one?“, asks the publicist. “Well, I’m sorry, but she couldn’t resist”, regrets the professional.

With information from the TV News portal.

