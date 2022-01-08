“I’m not an inspector”, says Queiroga about leaked data from pro-vaccine doctors

posted on 01/07/2022 12:21 PM / updated on 01/07/2022 12:21 PM



The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said, this Friday (1/7), he is not ‘the ministry’s data inspector’ when asked about the leak of personal data of doctors who participated in the public hearing on childhood vaccination.

Three professionals who participated in the discussion promoted by the Ministry of Health, last Tuesday (4), had their personal data leaked on the internet and shared in pocketbook groups. The information was contained in documents from the ministry itself.

During a press conference, Queiroga said that he did not participate in the public hearing on pediatric vaccination and that nothing was done ‘within the ministry’. Federal Deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, admitted that she shared the personal information of specialists in WhatsApp groups.

Doctors, who argued in favor of immunizing children without the need for a prescription, have been under attack and threats since the leak.

“I shared in a zap group [Whatsapp] of doctors. When they told me at the Ministry of Health that someone had posted it, I immediately asked whoever did it to remove it. But the ministry informed me that the documents would go to the website. Therefore, I understood that they were public”, justified Kicis.

Queiroga, on the other hand, claimed not to know how the parliamentarian had access to the documents. “Conflicts of interest for anyone who participates in public policy discussions must be declared and publicized. I was not at the public hearing, you have to question Congresswoman Bia Kicis”, he declared.

