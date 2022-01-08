in 3 days, cases of Covid and flu co-infection grow by 114%

The cases identified in Brazil of flurona – the simultaneous infection with flu and Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus – increased 114% in three days.
On Tuesday (4/1), the state health departments had registered 122 cases of co-infection. This Friday (7/1), the number jumped to 262.
The most recent state to report simultaneous illnesses from Covid-19 and flu is Pernambuco, where 31 people were infected with both viruses.
In the country’s capital, the Health Department of the Federal District reported on Thursday (6/1) that 89 confirmed occurrences have already been reported. None of them evolved into serious cases, nor did they require hospitalization. Before, there were 26 patients diagnosed.
São Paulo, Pernambuco, Federal District, Bahia and Mato Grosso do Sul are the places with the most notifications (see the full list below).
The Goiânia Municipal Health Department confirmed, on Thursday, the first case of simultaneous infection by Covid-19 and influenza. The diagnosed patient is a woman, a health professional and is around 60 years old. She has mild symptoms, according to the organ, and is being monitored.
On Wednesday (5/1), Rio Grande do Sul, Alagoas, Minas Gerais and Sergipe confirmed records. The case of Rio Grande do Sul is a 21-year-old man who lives in Porto Alegre, who had mild flu-like symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized.
See the number of occurrences by state:
- São Paulo – 110
- Rio de Janeiro – 2
- Ceará – 3
- Rio Grande do Norte – 1
- Mato Grosso do Sul – 6
- Federal District – 89
- Mato Grosso – 1
- Bahia – 11
- Rondônia – 1
- Goiás – 1
- Rio Grande do Sul – 1
- Alagoas – 1
- Sergipe – 1
- Minas Gerais – 3
- Pernambuco – 31
The double infection is known as flurona, a combination of the words “flu”, which is flu in English, with part of the word “coronavirus”.
In addition to Brazil, the United States, Israel, Hungary and Spain registered flurona.
Patients infected with flurone usually have fever, body pain, poor appetite, cough, joint pain, muscle pain, and pain in the throat.
In more serious cases, there may be shortness of breath and the need for hospitalization. Experts say, however, that the population does not need to panic, as there is no evidence that the coexistence of viruses will cause more serious conditions.