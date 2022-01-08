In a black bikini, Viih Tube surprises and raises the temperature on the web: “Flawless”

Former BBC Viih Tube drew attention on the web by posing in a black lace-up bikini

This Friday, the ex-BBB Viih Tube (21) drove fans and followers crazy by sharing bikini clicks on Instagram.

The youtuber, who has been enjoying her single moment, used social media to publish the records with a black lace-up bikini, a summer trend.

In the shared clicks, Viih stuck up her thong buttocks and displayed her healed body in the nets.

The ex-BBB also left a message in the caption of the photos: “This is art, you can’t touch it, this masterpiece was so beautiful, it appreciated, I put the price up there”, wrote, quoting the song Auction, in Gloria Groove.

And of course, the clicks garnered praise for Viih Tube: “I love her”, he wrote Ariadna Arantes (37) followed by the influencer Mari Menezes (16) that left a streak of emojis in love.

And the brunette’s fans were also present in the photo comments: “Flawless”, commented one. “Aff! What a woman”, wrote another. “So perfect!”, commented one more.

In a black bikini, Viih Tube surprises and raises the temperature on the web:





Last accessed: 07 Jan 2022 – 19:13:34 (408195).