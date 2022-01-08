In a leaked audio, Fábio says that his feeling for Cruzeiro is one of gratitude after he unexpectedly left the club – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Fábio in action for Cruzeiro in front of Brusque, in Mineirão

In a leaked audio, goalkeeper Fábio thanked the affection of the Cruzeiro fans and reinforced that, although the departure was troubled, there was no lack of delivery during the almost 18 years he was at the celestial club.

“Thanks for the affection, everything is in peace here. God gives strength and courage as always in all situations. I’m calm because I did my best, I did my best to be able to help”, he told a friend.

According to Fábio, the feeling that remains is one of gratitude.

“Now I have to wait for what God will direct, what he wants me to do, but I’m sure it will be fulfilled. The door he opens does not close, and the one he closes no one can open. Those 18 years were worth it, I’m really grateful for allowing me to experience all of this”, he continued.

Also according to the message from the idol from Cruzeiro, he had been preparing for the Fox’s farewell for some time, but revealed that he was surprised with the negotiation, which ended without an agreement.

“Of course we didn’t imagine it would be this way. I had been preparing for that day for a long time, but the human being is human being. Something better will come. I don’t know in what area or when, but God is always in control. Thank you for your prayers and affection”, he concluded.

After 976 games, Fábio ended his time at Cruzeiro, being the one who most wore the celestial shirt in all of its history.

At Toca da Raposa 2, Fábio won seven Minas Gerais Championships, was three-time champion of the Copa do Brasil, two-time Brazilian champion and champion of the Uruguay Summer Tournament, in addition to several individual awards.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel