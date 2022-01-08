In a sequence of photos, Viih Tube poses in a thong bikini and something catches the eye

the ex-BBB viih tube, 21, left his nearly 22 million followers stunned this Friday afternoon (7th). The cat shared a click on the Instagram feed and was in good shape.

On record, the famous woman posed in a sequence of photos wearing a crochet thong bikini filled with golden accents. The beauty appeared from various angles and her body fascinated internet users.

“This is art, you can’t touch it, this masterpiece was so beautiful, it appreciated, I put the price up there”, wrote the cat, who collected great compliments in the comments.

“Our lady🔥🔥” wrote one user. “What a perfect woman ❤️❤️”, drooled a netizen. “Lindaaaaa aaaaaa😍”, said a youtuber fan club. “Viih tube pare women have people feeling sick”, joked one admirer.

Celebrated the mark of 21 million followers

A few weeks ago, Viih Tube used their social media to celebrate an expressive brand. On the occasion, the ex-BBB celebrated the achievement of 21 million followers on its Instagram. In the text published on the platform’s feed, the famous woman reflected on her career, her participation in the BBB’s reality show and the maturity achieved:

“21M OF GOSSIPERS, YOU FIFIS. I can only be grateful, grateful that they fully accept me, that they welcome me so well into my new phase! Anyone who accompanied me when I was a 14/15 year old teenager knows that I was exactly that free and fearless person! But with some difficult things that happened in my career and in my personal life, I kept putting myself in a little box and getting really scared of being me again!”, she said.

At another point, Viih Tube stated that with the help of her family members combined with therapy, she managed to overcome the post confinement pressure of the BBB: “With a lot of therapy, support from my family and fans, and with all the learning after the confinement I experienced earlier this year, I feel like me again! I feel my essence running through my veins! Not afraid to show all my versions, even the ones I’m not proud of, not afraid to make mistakes, not afraid of what people think of me! I feel free!” she declared.

“Thank you for supporting me, for all the messages that I’m beaming again, happy, light, because that’s exactly how I feel! Thank you thank you thank you”, she finished.