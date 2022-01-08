In an interview “rite”, Atlético-MG has Carvalhal and Berizzo as candidates for the position of coach | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG commented on the search for a new coach. He warned that he is going through a process of interviews and analysis of candidates for the vacancy left by Cuca. And who will announce the successor by the end of next week. Today, there are two names listed within the club: Carlos Carvalhal and Eduardo Berizzo.

The information that the Argentine coach entered the rooster pautas agenda is from Itatiaia Radio, confirmed by the ge. Berizzo is seen internally at Atlético as a profile similar to Jorge Sampaoli and Marcelo Bielsa, in terms of working the team, even though he has an “easier” off-field behavior. Berizzo is just one of many “sons of Bielsa”, former players of the legendary coach who followed the mentor’s career.

1 of 2 Berizzo was in the Paraguayan selection — Photo: Vinicius Costa/BP Filmes Berizzo was in the Paraguayan selection — Photo: Vinicius Costa/BP Filmes

The Argentine was fired by the Paraguayan team after a frustrating spell. The team that has Junior Alonso as a starter (the defender was sold by Galo) is in a bad way in the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar Cup, with the penultimate place in the table, just ahead of Venezuela.

At the age of 52, Eduardo Berizzo emerged as a player at Newell’s Old Boys de Bielsa, in the early 1990s. His career as a coach was first at Estudiantes, and then at O’Higgins, where he won the 2013 Torneo Apertura. packed for Spain. He coached Celta de Vigo, Sevilla and Athletic de Bilbao. The last two also passed on Sampaoli and Bielsa’s curriculum, respectively. Berizzo was also an assistant for “Loco” in the Chilean team.

Carlos Carvalhal is still at SC Braga and will have a commitment for the Portuguese League this Sunday, against Famalicão. Despite the news from Portugal indicating that the coach gave a “no” to Galo, the ge found that the rejection of the invitation did not reach the club, which still looks to him as a candidate, even if there is a fine for breach of contract to be negotiated.

