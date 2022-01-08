In Atlético-MG’s target list, Carlos Carvalhal asks interested parties to look for Braga | athletic-mg

In an interview this Saturday, coach Carlos Carvalhal, one of the targets of Atlético-MG’s board of directors to assume the post previously occupied by Cuca, commented on the possibility of transferring from Braga, Portugal.

Carvalhal said he is focused on the work he does in the Portuguese team. The coach emphasized that he has a contract with Braga and said that those interested in having him should seek command of the team to negotiate the possibility of a transfer.

– My technical team and I are stable people and we try to be as coherent as possible. A few things, not to mention several, have arrived since the beginning of our work in Braga, with greater emphasis on the end of last season and the beginning of this one. But the highlight that we give to this is that we are not in a position to discuss anything because we have a contract with Braga. It is with Braga that those interested have to talk. I don’t change anything about that. I maintain consistency.

1 of 3 Carlos Carvalhal said he is focused on his work as Braga’s coach — Photo: Divulgação/Braga Carlos Carvalhal said he is focused on his work as a coach at Braga — Photo: Divulgação/Braga

Carlos Carvalhal is still in charge of Braga and will have a commitment for the Portuguese League this Sunday, against Famalicão. Despite the news from Portugal indicating that the coach gave a “no” to Galo, the ge found that the rejection of the invitation did not reach Atlético-MG, which still targets him as a candidate, even if there is a fine for breach of contract to be negotiated. The amount is high, but an agreement can reduce the amount to be paid.

Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, former coach of the Paraguayan national team, is also on the rooster’s target list. He is seen internally at Atlético as a profile similar to Jorge Sampaoli and Marcelo Bielsa, in terms of working the team, even though he has an “easier” off-field behavior.

2 of 3 Eduardo Berizzo was coach from Paraguay and is being analyzed by Galo’s board of directors — Photo: Divulgação/APF Eduardo Berizzo was Paraguay’s coach and is being analyzed by Galo’s board of directors — Photo: Divulgação/APF

The name of Jorge Jesus was not completely discarded either, and it is free on the market. However, Atlético already felt that there is a great distance between the parties.

The fact is that Galo targets foreign coaches. On the other hand, if no possibility is 100% ruled out, it would not be surprising that the name of Renato Gaúcho was evaluated internally, even if there was no contact.

In a statement, the Atlético direction promised to announce the name of the new coach by the end of next week. With no coach, the re-presentation of the cast, after the holidays, is scheduled for January 17, in Cidade do Galo.