In Kazakhstan, Putin takes advantage of the turmoil to expand his strength – International

Long adept at stirring up unrest in the West, the president Vladimir Putin, gives Russia, sent troops to the Kazakhstan, nation of Central Asia, on Thursday to try to extinguish the latest in a series of dangerous fires that threaten swallow the lands of the ex-Soviet Union, what Moscow sees it as your sphere of influence.

But if the turmoil in Kazakhstan has once again exposed the vulnerability of the strong leaders in whom the Kremlin trusted to maintain order, it also gave Russia another opportunity to reassert its influence in its former Soviet rule, one of Putin’s most cherished long-term goals.

The arrival in Kazakhstan of 2,500 soldiers from a Russian-led military alliance amid continued spasms of violent protests, it was the fourth time in just two years that Moscow flexed its muscles in neighboring states – Belarus, Armenia and Ukraine the other three being – that the West has long tried to court.

The spectacle of a country like Kazakhstan “that looks big and strong” falling into disarray so quickly came as a shock, said Maxim Suchkov, acting director of the Moscow Institute for International Relations Studies. But it also showed how, with the exception of Ukraine, in the former Soviet republics that tried to balance East and West, “boom, you have a crisis and they turn to Russia.” And once Russian troops arrive, they rarely, if ever, return home.

Suchkov said the unrest in Kazakhstan could be seen as a “serious crisis that Russia is keen to turn into an opportunity.” However, many question how many fires can break out around Russia’s borders before a similar fire breaks out at home.

“If something like this can happen in Kazakhstan,” said Scott Horton, a law professor at Columbia University who has advised authorities in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries for two decades, “it can certainly happen in Russia.”

Other analysts say that as much as Putin delights in the unrest in Europe and the United States as evidence that democracy is crumbling, he takes little pleasure in the turmoil on Russia’s own doorstep, no matter what the short-term opportunities. .

It would not be the first time.

After offering what he called “comprehensive assistance” to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus in August 2020 to stop a wave of massive protests, Putin then sent “peace forces” to stop a violent war over disputed territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers on its border with Ukraine to demand that Kiev abandon its years-old flirtation with the nato.

Among the soldiers sent to Kazakhstan were members of the 45th Brigade, an elite Spetsnaz unit, the Russian special forces. Spetsnaz is famous for its operations in World Wars I and II in Chechnya, the once agitated, but now forcibly pacified, Caucasus region of Russia. The brigade is also active in South Ossetia, a region of Georgia that is at the center of that country’s 2008 war with Russia; at Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and on Syria.

How much that assertive role actually contributes to Putin’s long-standing goal of restoring Russian dominance over much of the former Soviet sphere is a matter of heated debate.

In Ukraine, Putin has achieved the opposite, turning a population that used to be Russia’s friend into a declared enemy in large parts of the country. It also got nerves on edge outside the former Soviet space and played the anti-Russian hawks game, reliving a debate previously dormant in the Sweden and on Finland about whether they should join or at least become more closely associated with NATO.

When Kazakhstan freed itself from the Soviet Union three decades ago, it had the world’s fourth-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, vast oil reserves, and so many promises and dangers that then Secretary of State James Baker III rushed to the new country to try to cement ties drinking vodka in the sauna with their leader, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and accepting blows from a tree branch.

“Talk to the president of the United States on the phone,” joked the American ambassador to Moscow at the time, Robert Strauss, who was also there, to the security team. “His secretary of state is totally naked and he is being beaten by the president of Kazakhstan.”

Since then, the country has given up its nuclear weapons, has welcomed American energy giants like Chevron and Exxon Mobil to develop its oil fields. He has become such a trusted partner that, in a message to his current leader last September, President Biden told President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that “the United States is proud to call its country a friend.”

All the while, however, people were beaten, not just playfully in the sauna, but violently in detention centers and on the street. While its record of crackdowns may be less severe than in other former Soviet republics in Central Asia such as Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to Amnesty International, it includes widespread “torture and other ill-treatment in prisons”.

But in the post-Soviet renaissance of the Great Game, the 19th-century struggle between the colonial powers in Central Asia, human rights were never a particularly important factor in the calculations of the United States – let alone those of its main competitors in the region, Russia and, in the last decade, China.

For Mukhtar Ablyazov, a Kazakh tycoon who fled into exile after falling out with his former patron, Nazarbayev, the current wave of protests and the Kazakh government’s appeal to Moscow for military help to crush them is proof that the West miscalculated and handed Russia a great victory.

Kazakhstan, he said on Thursday as Russian troops were deployed, had managed to “put the international community to sleep” with promises of big contracts. “The result: Kazakhstan is now under the boots of Putin, who takes advantage of this to expand his power.”

Steve LeVine, author of “The Oil and The Glory,” a chronicle of the struggle between Moscow and Washington in the region after the collapse of communism, said the US understanding of Kazakhstan in its early years as an independent state was “almost entirely through the Tengiz oil fields.

But, he added, Kazakhstan has still developed into a far more stable, prosperous and tolerant country than its neighbors. “Kazakhstan is not a democracy, but it is a Central Asian democracy,” he said. “The region is ruled by strong and truculent men.”

These leaders, to Putin’s dismay, have proved surprisingly fragile, a fact that has repeatedly confronted the Kremlin along its borders with riots and all sorts of grievances it tries to keep repressed at home. But their weakness also made Putin the indispensable protector they turn to in times of crisis.

Alexander Cooley, a professor of political science at Barnard College and an authority on Central Asia, said Russia was unlikely to demand immediate concessions from President Tokayev, but he had gained strong influence, disrupting Kazakhstan’s previous efforts to avoid leaning too far towards Moscow or Washington.

“Kazakhstan has always tried to maintain a balance between the two parties,” he said. “This is all about regime survival. The security needs of the state have been reconfigured to meet the needs of those in power. ”

Kazakh authorities say dozens of protesters have died in the protests so far, with many more injured, and that 18 security officers have been killed. If clashes drag on, the Kremlin could end up alienating a wide swath of Kazakhstan’s population, who in big cities like Almaty often speak Russian and were relatively pro-Russian. This would echo the scenario in Ukraine, where anti-Russian sentiment has become so strong that it is unlikely to subside for years or decades.

But Tokayev, who took over as president in 2019 from Nazarbayev, is now indebted to Russia for support in cracking down on protesters and removing Nazarbayev from his last post as head of the National Security Council on Wednesday. Such assistance is rarely offered for free, especially by a shrewd strategist like Putin.