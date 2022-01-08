In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Lota beats Tonico to avenge her children: ‘Louca’ · TV News

Lota (Paula Cohen) will beat Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to avenge the deputy’s misdeeds against Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The baroness of Fervedouro will become “the animal” after discovering that her youngest was sent as a slave to the war by the villain and will knock him to the ground in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “Crazy”, will shout the politician.

In next Friday’s chapter (14) , the aspiring aristocrat will go after the bad character after sensing that something bad has been done to her children. The crook will be at the newsroom of the newspaper O Berro with Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) when the matriarch of the Pindaíba knocks on the door.

“Where’s my son?”, the woman will ask, who will be accompanied by Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues). “The little moreninho? Because the other one, nobody knows… The baroness missed her trip, he’s not here”, Tonico will reply. “What did you do to him, you son of a devil?” the coconut candy seller will ask, while Lota searches the place.

Batista’s widow (Ernani de Moraes) will be beside herself. “Where is Bernardinho? Speak”, he will intimate. “At this hour, your little bastard is on his way to Paraguay. To fight the war,” the deputy with the “cracks” will deliver, in a mocking tone.

Lota will be incredulous at the revelation that her son was sent to the Paraguay War (1864-1870). “He didn’t even enlist or anything! How can he?” “Maybe it was this decree to send the slaves there. Maybe they ended up taking him,” the evil man will mock in reference to the extent that he also hit Samuel (Michel Gomes).

“It was you! You filled his face with booze until he fell and sent him off to war,” speculates Lupita. “To get back at me,” the coffee grower will lament. “Revenge me for what? What did the baroness do to make me want to get revenge? Speak up”, will say the husband of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski).

At this point, the farmer will go on top of Tonico and knock him to the ground, enraged. “Get this crazy girl out of here or you two will regret it! Both of you”, will shout the disheveled villain after being beaten up by Bernardinho’s mother.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The serial is in its last month of exhibition. As of February 7, Globo will air the telenovela that marks Larissa Manoela’s debut on the channel: Além da Ilusão.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.