In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Guilherme will discover Rose’s secret | come around

Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will do everything to separate Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Rose (Bárbara Colen) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
celina is doing everything to end the marriage of Rose and William, and it was right in her hands that a photo of her daughter-in-law ended up in the arms of Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Rose’s great love.
Knowing that William dies of jealousy of his wife, she will plant the compromising photo of her daughter-in-law among her son’s documents..
Detail: she will make it look like it was Joana (Mariana Nunes), doctor in love with Guilherme, who put that photo in the child’s folder. Jeez! 🐍
“It seems that Joana will be to blame for the end of my son’s marriage to Rose…”, Celina will say, when placing the photo in Guilherme’s folder.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will see an old photo of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
the plan of celina will work, and William, who had been having trouble with Baby, will be furious to discover that his wife had an affair with the player.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will discover romance between Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
08 Jan
Saturday
Paula convinces Neném to return home with her. Flávia discovers that Odete met her mother. Carmem is thinking about sabotaging Paula’s new line of cosmetics. Tigger tries to convince Tina to get along with Baby. Celina places the photo of Rose and Baby in Joana’s project document folder and hands it to Guilherme. Paula thanks Flávia’s advice. Rose takes the folder to see the dossier, but Guilherme won’t let her. Ingrid thinks of Murilo. Neném tells Nedda what Paula did for him. Celina sees Joana’s folder with Rose and is distressed. Flávia is treated in a shop. Celina lies to Daniel. Tina can’t forgive Baby. Guilherme sees the photo of Neném and Rose together.
