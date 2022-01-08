Increase in cases does not allow parade in Sapucaí, says scientific committee | Brazil

reproduction Sapucaí

At a meeting held early this Friday afternoon, part of the members of the scientific community of the Technical Support Group for State Health Surveillance (scientific committee) assessed that due to the explosion of cases of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19, there are no conditions for release open or closed events that generate agglomerations that are difficult to control.

Based on current numbers, this list would now include parades at Marquês de Sapucaí, street carnival events as well as concerts. The committee has a consultative character only, that is, the authorities may or may not follow its guidelines.

Despite the committee’s assessment, the State Health Secretary, Alexandre Chieppe, assesses that it is still too early to decide on the parades at the Sambódromo as it depends on the evolution of the disease. But the situation is different in relation to street carnival.

This Friday on his social networks, Governor Cláudio Castro said that he himself suggested to the committee the suspension of these events. Several cities in the state have already announced that the blocks will not go to the streets, including: Rio de Janeiro, Niterói, Maricá, São Gonçalo, Duque de Caxias and Campos.

Chieppe said that at a meeting next week, which was already scheduled, he would transmit the governor’s ”recommendation” to the health secretaries of the 92 municipalities.

”It would be irresponsible to authorize agglomerations, without the possibility of following the sanitary protocols, while the cases of Covid-19 grow,” Castro wrote.

At the meeting, infectologist and epidemiologist Roberto Medronho from UFRJ even asked for the suspension of the parades:

“We don’t live in a bubble. In this current scenario, you can’t have street carnival or at Sapucaí. I propose that there is a discussion with society. I know there is the economic issue. But what price is society willing to pay. It is not possible to maintain a minimum distance between people at large events, such as at Sapucaí. The debate involves an ethical issue in which the Economy, Health and Culture are weighed—said Medronho.