Indian elderly person took at least 8 doses of covid-19 vaccine

In India, the case of a 65-year-old elderly man who has received at least 8 doses of covid-19 vaccines has been discovered, according to local authorities. According to the retired postman, he would have received, in total, 11 applications of the immunizing agent between the months of February and December of last year. The case was discovered when he tried to receive the 12th dose last week.

The elderly man was identified as Brahmdeo Mandal and lives with his family in Madhepura district, in the Indian state of Bihar. The search for numerous doses of the covid-19 vaccine began because, according to the retiree, the doses relieved chronic pain and helped him to “stay healthy”.

In India, elderly people received at least 8 doses of vaccine against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/S_kawee/Envato Elements)

“After taking the injections, my body aches disappeared. I used to have pain in my knees and walked with a cane. Not now. I feel fine,” said the old man, according to the BBC.

Investigations into covid vaccine applications in the elderly

Currently, an investigation is underway to find out how a single individual could have taken so many doses of covid-19 vaccine without attracting the attention of the Indian healthcare system.

So far, “we have already found evidence that he received eight doses in four places [diferentes]”, explained Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Madhepura district physician.

Interestingly, the elderly man was able to receive “two doses within half an hour” on the same day. Even more curious is that both applications are registered in the local immunization control portal against covid-19.

“We are confused as to how this could happen. It seems that there is a failure in the portal. We are also trying to find out if there has been any negligence on the part of the people working in the vaccination centers,” Shahi said.

For public health expert Chandrakant Lahariya, the “only way” for this to happen is if vaccination data from the websites are uploaded to the portal after a long delay, which would allow stories like the retired postman to occur.

It is worth remembering that, to date, there are no studies on the risks of high doses of vaccines against covid-19 in such a short period of time. Therefore, it is not possible to define the individual’s immunization level.

Source: BBC