Infected, Flamengo holder is hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro | Football

Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish Rodrigo Caio is hospitalized due to infection

Problems for the Flamengo.

After performing an arthroscopy in the right knee, the defender Rodrigo Caio

suffered a skin infection in one of the points and is admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Pedro Ivo Almeida, from “ESPN Brasil”, and confirmed by EXTRA.

The report found that the arthroscopy performed by the athlete was calm and did not cause any problems. But while on vacation in Dracena (SP), he had a skin inflammation in one of the points on his knee. It was Rodrigo Caio himself who informed the club, which recommended that the athlete return to Rio de Janeiro and be hospitalized.

The defender is undergoing treatment with antibiotics and is doing well. He was admitted to the hospital on January 2nd and there is no expected discharge.

Last season, the defender suffered a lot with injuries and played only 33 of Flamengo’s 87 games in the season.

This morning, Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa arrived in Rio de Janeiro and is already at Ninho do Urubu. The cast’s re-enactment is scheduled for the 10th.