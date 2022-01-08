Influencer who stated that only idiots get vaccinated dies from Covid

Cirsten Weldon, an anti-vaccination influencer and an activist of the QAnon conspiracy movement, died last Thursday (6/1) after suffering complications from Covid-19.

Weldon was hospitalized in Camarillo, California, since December 31, 2021. On social networks, however, she claimed that she was suffering from pneumonia.

The influencer, active in right-wing social networks, used its platforms to promote the anti-vaccine movement. She even declared that Anthony Fauci, the chief epidemiologist of the United States, should be executed.

“Vaccines kill. Don’t take. These idiots are so naive. They’re all getting vaccinated,” Cirsten said in one of her videos, yelling at people who were queuing up for a dose of coronavirus.

Some of the conspiracies promoted by Weldon in 2021 said that Joe Biden, president of the United States, had been bought by China to test climate weapons in Texas.

She already appeared to be weakened from Covid-19 symptoms in her latest videos, coughing and complaining of exhaustion. The anti-vaccination activist also said she refused to take the anti-virus medication recommended by doctors.