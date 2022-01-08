Intel Arc may have postponed launch, indicates change in official website

Expected for the first quarter, the line may only arrive later than 2022

Days after reinforcing that Intel Arc’s line of dedicated GPUs should hit stores in the first quarter of 2022, the manufacturer has made changes to its official website that indicate a possible postponement. While this year continues to appear as the one in which the products will make their debut, all references to the first trimester have been removed. for the company.

Tom’s Hardware has questioned Intel about the move, and in response, it has said it still intends to bring the first Alchemist products to consumers in the previously released window. This means that while some have yet to meet the deadline, there is the possibility that some hardware, software and services solutions were left for the more distant future.

The expectation is that the The first devices launched are the manufacturer’s mobile GPUs, which should bring 128 execution units (EUs), while the more powerful models are expected to arrive later. That means those waiting for Intel’s desktop solutions will have to keep waiting, as will those waiting for devices produced by Intel’s partners.

Change contrasts with Intel positions

The apparently change in the company’s positioning contrasts with the views made during the CES 2022 and with documents leaked before the start of the event. In one of them, the company revealed that Intel Arc GPUs were already being shipped to partners and that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut would be one of the first titles to use Intel XeSS technology — something that was confirmed shortly thereafter.

Among the companies working in partnership with Intel are names like acer, asus, gigabyte, Clevo, Dell, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI and NEC. The first generation of the products should directly compete with entry-level and mid-range models from AMD and NVIDIA — leaked specs from the Arc A380 model show performance comparable to the RTX 3060 Ti mobile.



While Intel originally revealed that the Arc line would be aimed at gamers looking for maximum performance, little by little she changed her narrative to focus on laptops and content creators. With this, it will not be surprising if products with more limited energy consumption gain priority within the company’s production lines, resulting in a postponement of the others.

